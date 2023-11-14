The Curse Episode length: How long is a single episode of the series?

The Curse premiered on Showtime and Paramount+ on Friday, November 10, 2023, with both platforms holding the licensing rights for the series. Additionally, Showtime subscribers in the US can watch new episodes on the Showtime channel two days before their official release.

Transitioning into the plotline, the show features Whitney (Emma Stone) and Asher Siegel (Nathan Fielder) as a newly married couple. The plot follows them buying and remodeling homes in Española, New Mexico. Besides running a remodeling business, they also planned to collaborate with HGTV. Moreover, each show episode entertains the audience with a runtime of 60 minutes.

The Curse: Is the episode timing deliberately kept for an hour?

A still from the trailer of the show (Image via Showtime)

The one-hour time span of the show is purposeful as it enhances storytelling and character development. Consequently, it allows for a deeper exploration of the Siegels' venture in property development. It also gives viewers more time to comprehend each character, especially in their efforts to revitalize Española.

In addition to that, this long duration also establishes an immersive atmosphere. This ambiance aligns with the show's themes of sustainability and urban renewal. Subsequently, it appeals to an audience that appreciates intricate storytelling akin to what is often seen in the case of K-Dramas.

What is The Curse about?

In the show, Whitney and Asher Siegel are an earnest couple working hard to transform their patronizing charity projects into a TV show. They do so with the help of Benny Safdie's cunning producer, Dougie. However, Whitney's stiffness and Asher's anger make them uncomfortable to be around. Then, a girl curses Asher, leading to strange events.

Furthermore, The Curse builds on the awkwardness of Fielder's previous show, "The Rehearsal," all the while addressing serious issues such as gentrification, privilege, and middle-class guilt.

What are the themes explored in The Curse?

actively explores themes like complicated marriages, the facade of reality TV, and the complexities of social justice. It focuses on Whitney and Asher's strained marriage, revealing deep-seated tensions as they try to host an HGTV series. This venture brings their issues to the forefront, especially under the manipulation of their show's producer.

The show also tackles race and class issues. Asher awkwardly navigates allyship, and the couple's interactions with people of color highlight these themes. It critiques millennials' preoccupation with virtue signaling and how ethical imbalances strain relationships.

Whitney, wealthy yet approval-seeking, superficially engages in social justice, while Asher grapples with his role in their marriage and community. In essence, the show presents a detailed look at a marriage challenged by the artificiality of a reality TV show. It highlights the difficulties of maintaining genuineness and ethical values in a world fixated on image and social standing.

The ensemble cast of The Curse

A still from the trailer of the show (Image via Showtime)

Here is the list of the diverse cast of the show:

Nathan Fielder portrays the role of Asher Siegel

Emma Stone plays the character Whitney Siegel

Benny Safdie stars as Dougie Schecter

Dahabo Ahmed plays the character of Nala

Corbin Bernsen plays the role of Whitney's father

Constance Schulman plays the character of Whitney's mother

Barkhad Abdi plays the character of Nala's father

All in all, the show's extended one-hour episodes allow for a thorough exploration of themes such as marital strife, the impact of gentrification, and the pitfalls of virtue signaling. With a diverse cast, including Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone, The Curse offers an immersive experience that resonates with viewers interested in stories that blend humor with critical social commentary.