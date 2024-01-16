"The door was wide open": Anderson Paak sparks wild reactions online after being spotted with Dutch singer amid recent divorce filing from wife

Anderson Paak has set the rumor mill running wild as the singer was only recently spotted holding hands with Dutch singer and creator Sterre Marith Tapilatu during a stroll on a Mexican beach. This occurred shortly after Paak filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years, Jae Lin, on Friday, January 12. The Grammy Award-winning artist had filed for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two children.

The sight of him holding hands on a beach with another woman just three days after filing for divorce set up some interesting online conversations. People criticized the singer for allegedly moving on from a decade-long marriage in a few days and further alleged that the Dutch singer might have been a part of his life for longer than he was willing to admit.

Netizens troll Anderson Paak for allegedly moving on quickly

It was just last Friday that Anderson Paak, one-half of the musical super-duo Silk Sonic, filed for divorce from his longtime wife, Jae Lin, at the Los Angeles Court. They were married for 13 years. Contrary to the popular belief that they got hitched in 2011, they actually got married a year before, in 2010. The news came as a shock to many, as there were no public indications of a deteriorating marriage.

Anderson Paak and Jae Lin share two children, both minors, 13-year-old Soul Rasheed and 6-year-old Shine Tariq. Paak expressed in court documents obtained by The Blast that he wanted joint legal and physical custody of both children. He also put forth a request for the termination of the need for any spousal support. The exact date at which the couple had separated was not mentioned.

Paak also established a visitation schedule for the soon-to-be former couple, although they were still discussing the division of assets. However, only three days after Anderson Paak filed for divorce, he was spotted holding hands with another woman at a beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The woman was later identified as Dutch singer and creator Sterre Marith Tapilatu.

Photographs captured SterreTapilatu and Anderson Paak walking around, holding hands on the beach, and even taking each other's pictures. Photographs issued by Backgrid were posted on Instagram by The Shade Room. Sterre Marith Tapilatu is a 24-year-old dancer, singer, model, and cretor. She is also a member of the Dutch music group TP4Y, or Too Pretty For You.

Netizens had a field day with the recent pictures of Anderson Paak and Sterre Marith Tapilatu. The Shade Room referred to Sterre as Paak's "New Ting," but social media users jokingly speculated that she might not be all that new to his life. People trolled the singer for allegedly moving on as quickly, just three days after the divorce.

Not much is known about Jae Lin, except that she is a singer, as Paak tends to keep his family life largely private. He mentioned in an old Breakfast Club interview that he met Lin when he worked as a teaching assistant at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood. At that time, Lin was a South Korean college student who did not speak English. Having been married once before, Lin is or was Paak's second wife.