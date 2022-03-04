The Dropout Preview: What to expect in episode four? 

The Dropout, Hulu’s new documentary series about Elizabeth Holmes, the creator of the blood-testing company Theranos, is out now with its first three episodes. With the lead performance by Amanda Seyfried, who conveys all of Holmes’ eccentricities and absurdities without over-doing it, the series has hit the success it deserves.

The Dropout follows the story of a Standford dropout, Elizabeth Holmes, and how she built a multi-million dollar company based on lies and deceptions that soon caught up TO her.

A summary of The Dropout'S first three episodes

The Dropout is the story of how a visionary young girl emerged as a fraudster by convincing people into joining her company and scamming investors into investing millions behind a product that never took any form.

The series follows Elizabeth Holmes, an ambitious teenager who had only one dream, becoming a billionaire. Holmes dropped out of Standford, befriended manipulative businessman Sunny Balwani, and eventually convinced a number of people to invest their time and money in her dream, which ultimately proved to be nothing.

The first three episodes of The Dropout charted Elizabeth's growth from being a naive teenager to an ambitious and visionary young woman who would do anything to get to her dream as fast as possible. As a student at Stanford, she came up with an idea for an efficient machine that could run a wide array of blood tests at home using only a single drop of blood.

Though the idea was half-baked and none of the prototypes worked, Holmes dropped out of college, convinced her lab professor to invest in her dream and soon built up Theranos, which she claimed would revolutionarize the pharmaceutical world.

With her youthful and marketable appearance, she drew the attention of Silicon Valley and investments came flooding in. But there was one problem. There was no tangible machine that she promised the world and her investors.

With delays in design, prototypes, and failed trials in Nashville, it was becoming evident that Holmes had nothing substantial to work with and it was just her ideas and visions that were propelling the world. Her board was catching up with her lies, but in the latest episode, she managed to pull through and restore the faith of her board with a stunning move.

What to expect next week?

The third episode saw Elizabeth called to a board meeting where she was fired as CEO for failing to live up to her promises. Her investors were catching up with her deceptions and companies were withdrawing their contracts in light of no substantial results.

But in the very end, she pulled a move that set everything right. Holmes informed the board that she had an investor lined up with twenty million dollars who was interested in investing in the product, but only if he was made COO and Elizabeth remained CEO. The power move threw off the board members and they finally agreed to withdraw their decision.

The supposed investor was her boyfriend, the conniving businessman Sunny. Will Sunny let down Elizabeth or will he have her back throughout? It also remains to be seen how the functioning and power structure of the company changes with new leadership on board. Also, what effect will this decision have on the couple's relationship now that Sunny was in a position of power and control which he didn't have previously?

Watch out for the next set of episodes of The Dropout coming to Hulu next week to get the answers.

Edited by Sabika