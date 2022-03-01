Who leads The Flying Royals? Meet Justin and April Chodkowski as they attempt trapeze act on AGT: Extreme

AGT: Extreme contestants, The Flying Royals, are reportedly the only criss-cross flying act ever. They are a troupe of multi-generational Flying Trapeze artists and are students of the country's premier Circus schools led by Justin and April Chodkowski.

Their website speaks of their talent and reads:

"A criss-crossing trapeze act was originally innovated in the 1950s and ‘60s by the Great Otari Troupe and again in the mid-1990s by the Caballero family for The Greatest Show on Earth. It has been over 20 years since an act of this nature has been performed and never in the fashion of the Flying Royals."

The team auditioning for AGT: Extreme has members from all over Europe and America. The contestants are multi-talented as they are not just elite flying trapeze artists, but are also performers of lyra, duo trapeze, juggling, and trampoline acrobatics.

More on AGT: Extreme contestants and trapeze artists Justin and April

The duo have been working together since 2009 as "Catcher" and "Flyer" in venues all over the world, including NV and Cirque du Soleil’s La Nouba in Orlando and Circus Circus Casino in Las Vegas. The couple married in 2015 and have two sons, Bodhi and Levi.

The Flying Royals member Justin began his career as a young acrobat when he was 12 years old, by performing with the famous Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The AGT: Extreme contestant nurtured his talent as he grew and mastered the most thrilling acts in the business, including racing motorcycles in the Globe, walking the Wheel of Death, and launching himself as the Human Cannonball.

The Flying Royals' member has been working as a trapeze artist for over 20 years as both a flyer and a catcher. He has entertained audiences on some of the most prestigious stages across the world.

The AGT: Extreme contestant is one of the very few catchers who have caught elite level tricks such as the double, double 1/2, and quadruple somersaults.

April grew up in a competitive environment as a gymnast and got her circus start at Florida State University in the Flying High Circus. After graduating with her Bachelor’s of Science in Food Science and Nutrition, she joined the famous Flying Pages and has been performing professionally ever since.

April has been recognized as one of the premier female trapeze artists flying today, performing her aerial feats for nearly 15 years across the world. She is a Cloudswing solo act performer and a ringmistress in her performances.

The Flying Royals and AGT: Extreme troupe's rigging includes The Octagon, which creates a traditional circus ring in mid-air, The Towers, which can turn any outdoor space into a 360-degree show, The Net, a singular piece of net spread out in all directions, and The Act, which showcases the artist's aerial skills.

NBC's AGT: Extreme will feature the troupe next week for their audition. Viewers will have to tune in to see their performance alongside judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella, and Travis Pastrana.

