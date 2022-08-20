The Girl in the Mirror: Does the ending set up the series for a second season?

Netflix's Spanish supernatural thriller, The Girl in the Mirror, premiered on August 19, 2022. The nine-parter series gradually unfurls ominous mysteries that involve a group of friends who survived the fatal fog accident in the first episode.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Girl in the Mirror Season 1.

The series was created by Sergio G. Sánchez and stars Mireia Oriol in the titular role, alongside Álex Villazán, Pol Monen, Claudia Roset, Javier Morgade, Nil Cardoner, María Caballero, Milena Smit, and Elena Irureta, among others.

With the show exploring Alma's background after her amnesia and various mysteries surrounding a mythical figure called Therion, it seems like the first season was meant to set up the premise for a potential second season.

The Girl in the Mirror plot summary: What was the mystery of Therion?

The plot of The Girl in the Mirror unfolded throughout nine episodes and kept the mystery alive by revealing twists and turns in a calculated manner. For the first couple of episodes, viewers might be confused about the opening scene, which talked about an all-powerful entity and its shadows, apart from the mystical visions seen by the characters post-accident.

After only half the crew made it out alive from the accident that nearly took their lives, they started experiencing unexplained supernatural occurrences bordering on the paranormal.

Bruno's grandfather was seen narrating the tale of Therion, a demon who could return in the form of a human with the help of his loyal servants, called the Five Shadows. He also revealed that the Shadows occupy the bodies of human hosts that come close to dying.

As it turned out throughout The Girl in the Mirror, the bus accident was no tragedy but a part of the prophecy that would bring back Therion. Martín's father was the only one with an inkling of the prophecy, given that the book of prophecies had been passed down in his family for generations.

The Shadows had caused the accident to capture five mortal bodies they could occupy so that they could bring back Therion. The first body to be occupied by a shadow was that of Roque. He then helped his brothers occupy the bodies of Berta, Nico, Laura, and Bruno.

As per the prophecy, Martín was the one whose body would be occupied by Therion, given that he belonged to a bloodline that the demon had possessed for a long time. As a result, his father tried his best to protect Martín and fight the shadows.

The ritual to bring back Therion was supposed to go down on the night of the third full moon, but nothing happened when the night approached, and Martín's family let their guards down. After a confrontation between him and Bruno, Martín went back to him. Meanwhile, Diana realized that the 'three' in the book of prophecies was a 'six' and that Martín was still in danger.

Apparently, the realization came pretty late as Martín had already reached Bruno's house to find that he was one of the Shadows. Others were also there, and the prophecy came true with the altar of Therion glowing red, indicating his imminent return. That's when the series ended, leaving viewers with a major cliffhanger.

The Girl in the Mirror ending: How did Alma's soul return to her body?

Apart from Martín driving right into the clutches of the Shadows, the finale of The Girl in the Mirror also focused on the series' protagonist Alma finally returning to her body.

It was revealed earlier that Alma's amnesia resulted from her body being possessed by Deva, while Alma's soul wandered between time and memories. While doing that, she saw into the future and found Deva being attacked.

She tried to warn Deva, but the future played out precisely as Alma had seen it, the attacker being Deva's stepfather Ricardo. He was furious over Deva's mother finding out that he s*xually abused Deva and choked Alma's body to the brink of death. Instead of taking her body immediately, Alma's soul attacked Ricardo to save Deva.

While Deva apologized to Alma for taking over her body, Lara's soul appeared to take Deva away. The two helped Alma's soul get back into her body, and she finally returned to her usual self. Upon returning to her physical form, she visited Aurora, who had been waiting for her.

The series ended with another cliffhanger, with Aurora giving Alma the 'flower of the water,' which would potentially empower her to fend off the demon Therion in the second season, should the series move forward with it.

