The Golden Bachelor wedding special: 5 Things fans didn't see during the live-streamed event

On a cool desert evening beneath the La Quinta Resort and Club starlit sky in Palm Springs, California, the love story of Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist reached its pinnacle. With the world as witnesses through live TV, the couple sealed their journey in an intimate and unforgettable wedding ceremony.

While millions witnessed Gerry and Theresa from Golden Bachelor tying the knot on ABC, there was much that viewers at home missed. Dive into this on-the-ground report for an exclusive look at the most romantic senior citizen wedding ever.

Here are five things fans didn't see during the live-streamed event, which witnessed Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist from Golden Bachelor coming together.

5 Things Fans Missed During the Golden Bachelor Wedding

Although most of the wedding was broadcast live, certain moments that contributed to the beautiful union of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were not captured on screen.

1. Drinking it all in

Attendees were presented with four signature cocktails, each named to commemorate pivotal moments in Gerry and Theresa's journey from Golden Bachelor. The choices ranged from the timeless Old-Fashioned named The Final Rose to the daring Zesty Margarita named Birthday Suit in honor of Theresa's memorable limo exit.

For those brave enough, the One Headlight awaited—a concoction of Prosecco, elderflower liquor, lemon juice, and pomegranate seed inspired by the nerve-wracking drive on a dark highway with malfunctioning headlights.

2. TV weddings and their etiquette

Everyone who attended the Golden Wedding, from the bride and groom's relatives to Bachelor Nation's official jeweler, Neil Lane, had assigned seating in the audience, including the media on the left.

A unique touch for a wedding, no phones were permitted during the ceremony—a rule that could also be considered for non-televised weddings. Guests who brought cocktails into the ceremony were kindly asked to place their drinks under their seats.

Even during commercial breaks, the audience maintained decorum with hushed conversations until a crew member signaled the imminent return with a 10-second warning. As Gerry walked down the aisle and assumed his place at the altar, awaiting his bride, ABC cut to a commercial, capturing the Golden Bachelor's patient, misty-eyed moments in silence.

3. Precision is key

Did you catch the audience's laughter and Gerry quietly mouthing words to his guests as he strolled down the aisle? Just before the cameras started rolling, the Golden Bachelor did a practice walk to the altar for production timing.

However, those in the audience initially thought he was so eager to commence the wedding that he began walking too soon and had to redo it. Walking down the aisle a second time, Gerry playfully mouthed to the amused guests,

"It's for real this time."

4. A Golden Gal attended the wedding

At least 13 of Theresa's fellow Golden Bachelor contestants graced the celebration to support her union with Gerry. Edith, the striking 60-year-old artist from Downey, California, expressed her hope for a love connection at the wedding.

She shared at the reception,

"I'm ready to date. So, I'm going to look for somebody tonight! And even if I don't find someone, I'm taking the waiter or the bartender. I don't care! I have to get somebody tonight".

5. Gerry Reunited with His Son

Actor Matt Cordova gained TikTok fame last year with his enthusiastic recaps of the Golden Bachelor and his earnest wish for Gerry to adopt him as a son. Gerry's daughter, Angie, shared Matt's videos with her father, bringing mutual delight. In a heartwarming turn of events, Angie invited Matt to the Golden Wedding, allowing him to fulfill his dream of receiving a hug from his dad.

Certain enthusiasts discovered a workaround for security measures

ABC and the La Quinta resort made concerted efforts to keep the wedding location confidential for as long as possible, shielding the ceremony from resort guests.

Despite these precautions, a handful of determined fans found vantage points over the wall enclosing the reception area. Luckily for them, the Bachelor franchise's stage manager and resident bouncer, Big Paulie, wasn't present to usher them away.

Airing live on ABC on Thursday night, Jan. 4, the Golden Wedding exceeded viewers' romantic expectations.