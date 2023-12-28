When are Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist getting married? Details explored

It is official! Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will take their relationship to the next level, tying the knot on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 8 PM ET. Gerry Turner's Golden Wedding will be featured in a special two-hour episode of the ABC show Golden Bachelor and will bring his wholesome journey of finding a partner to a satisfying end.

Gerry Turner proposed to Theresa Nist during the finale of Golden Bachelor that aired on November 30, 2023. It has been just a few weeks since, and Gerry is all set to put the ring on Theresa and is looking forward to a life of marital bliss ahead of them.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gerry Turner's quest to find love at the age of seventy-two struck an instant chord with the audience, and the debut episode of the show is estimated to have raked in a total of 13.9 million viewers, making it one of the most popular shows in the Bachelor Nation franchise.

Navigating through several other candidates, Gerry Turner chose seventy-year-old Theresa Nist, with fans remarking they make a lovely couple together and how their first date was an instant hit.

What's the latest buzz about Gerry Turner and The Golden Bachelor?

The Golden Bachelor is a unique addition to Bachelor Nation, featuring seventy-two-year-old Gerry Turner to give him a second shot at finding the love of his life to accompany him during his older years.

Gerry Turner was previously married for almost four decades but tragically lost his wife a few years earlier. Similarly, Theresa Nist, too, was married before losing her husband. They now seem to make a perfect match together.

The impending wedding has Bachelor Nation buzzing with activity. As the show's Instagram page keeps rolling out adorable videos highlighting the relationship between Gerry and Theresa, Gerry himself is tired of waiting and wishes to be married as soon as possible, as he mentioned during the After the Final Rose special, according to Women's Health Mag,

"As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married!"

Indeed, it seems as if he and Theresa can't wait to walk down the aisle together. As the final preparations are being addressed behind the scenes, the official invitation for the golden wedding is already out on Instagram. The post's caption goes: "You are cordially invited to the first wedding in #TheGoldenBachelor history! Save the date: January 4 ❤️"

Expand Tweet

Although the exact venue for the wedding is yet to be revealed, Reality Steve might have a few hints to share. Reality Steve recently took to his Twitter profile, formerly known as X, to share that Gerry and Teresa were seen together on a tour of the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California, and this might be the probable venue for the wedding.

There is no confirmation on who shall be officiating the wedding. However, it is likely that other contestants from Golden Bachelor, along with some prominent Bachelor Nation guests and the families of Garry Turner and Theresa Nist, will be in attendance. Viewers shouldn't be surprised if a few celebrity visitors show up to grace the event. Jesse Palmer will be seen as the host, as usual.

Viewers of Golden Bachelor can watch the special Golden Wedding by tuning in to ABC on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 8 PM ET.