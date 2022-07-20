The Gray Man: Where have you seen Jessica Henwick before? 

The Russo Brothers' latest film, The Gray Man, is all set to make its debut on Netflix this week.

The action thriller had a limited theatrical release on July 15, 2022, and has so far received mixed critical reviews. Despite this, fans are eagerly waiting to see the movie, which is slated to be released on July 22, 2022, worldwide.

Coming from the big-budget production house of Netflix, The Gray Man boasts a stellar cast headed by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Among the more familiar faces in the film is British actor Jessica Henwick.

Who is Jessica Henwick? Details about Nymeria Sand actor on Game of Thrones

Most viewers will know Jessica Henwick as Nymeria Sand on Game of Thrones. Despite her role being limited to a few episodes, she made quite an impression with her intriguing performance.

Henwick is also part of many other big franchises, including The Matrix and Star Wars. She played X-Wing pilot Jessika Pava in J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She also portrayed Colleen Wing in Marvel's Iron Fist.

Born in Surrey in 1992, Jessica Yu Li Henwick trained at Redroofs Theatre School and the National Youth Theatre.

Henwick began her film career with St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold in 2009. She also made her professional theatre debut in the international premiere of 2013's Running on the Cracks.

Henwick landed the lead role in the BBC show Spirit Warrior before these gigs. This made her the first actor of East Asian descent to play the lead role in a British television series.

Henwick has had a memorable career in TV, film and theatre. She has appeared in Silk, Inspector Lewis, Obsession, Silk: The Clerks' Room, Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Defenders, among many others.

What role does Jessica Henwick play in The Gray Man?

Jessica Henwick plays the role of Suzanne Brewer, a dynamic CIA Senior Officer working for an undercover government unit, in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. Her character reportedly faces a lot of sexism and misogyny in her workplace. This is primarily due to her work in a male-dominant field.

Henwick spoke about her character's experience in detail in a virtual round-table conference ahead of the film's release. She said:

"I think what she goes through is unfortunately very common. She works in a male dominated field. She’s a woman and she’s quite young for her position of power.

"But yeah, I really just tried to put myself in Suzanne’s shoes in that scene... So I really tried to put myself in her shoes in that moment. And yeah, I hope we did a good job. I hope I hope it’s a surprise. But that when audiences see it, they understand it."

Don't forget to watch The Gray Man once it is released on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

