The Great British Bake-Off season 14: Everything we know so far

The Great British Bake-Off returns with its 14th season on September 26, 2023, on Channel 4. In the United States, the show will be available on Netflix on Friday, September 29. This season's trailer has already been released and has been well-received by fans. In the description for this trailer, the following information is mentioned:

"A brand new series, new bakers, and a new host! Join Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Alison Hammond in the iconic white tent as The Great British Bake Off returns to our tellies. #GBBO is the ultimate baking battle where Britain's most passionate bakers compete to impress the judges to be crowned the UK's Best Amateur Baker."

The show's first episode is titled Cake Week. Its synopsis reads:

"It's Cake Week, and the latest batch of bakers are challenged to produce the perfect vertical layer cake in the signature, an iconic chocolate cake for the technical, and a sponge showstopper that features a menagerie of animals."

Following this, season 14's new episode will be released every week. The show is directed by Jeanette Goulbourn, Letty Kavanagh, and Richard McKerrow. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith, and Jenna Mansfield serve as executive producers on season 14.

Who is competing in the upcoming season of The Great British Bake-Off?

The Great British Bake-Off will have a new host this season, Alison Hammon. Recently, she shared the exciting news with her fans on social media, mentioning:

"Well, do you know what? I'm absolutely thrilled. I'm gonna be meeting the bakers very soon. I'm joining the Great British Bake Off. I'm so very excited. All my colleagues are absolutely speechless."

She will host the upcoming season of The Great British Bake-Off alongside Noel Fielding. Furthermore, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are the judges for season 14. The upcoming season will also see several talented contestants, including Abbi, Amos, Cristy, Dan, Dana, Josh, Keith, Matty, Nicky, Rowan, Saku, and Tasha.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Noel Fielding, the host of The Great British Bake-Off, revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“It takes you by surprise, this show. You get caught up and before you know it, you’re taking care of the bakers. It’s pastoral care as much as presenting. The bakers all become close friends so when one leaves, it rocks them. The tent becomes crazily emotional. We end up living through their bakes, willing them to do well. Well, except Paul.”

Additionally, Paul Hollywood provided the following information:

“It’s lovely to see the bakers develop but it does get emotional. You have to remember that no matter how good they are, they’re amateurs. They practise like mad all week at home – getting their kids to bed, then baking until 2am. Do a bad bake in the tent and it’s no wonder it wobbles them.”

In the previous season of The Great British Bake-Off, Dr. Syabira Yusoff won after competing against Abdul Sharif and Sandro Farmhouse. In addition to watching contestants compete for the title, fans will also be able to enjoy delicious recipes during this season.

UK viewers can watch the latest season of The Great British Bake-Off on Channel 4 on September 26, 2023, while US viewers can view it on Netflix on Friday, September 29.