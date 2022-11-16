The Great British Baking Show: Holidays 2022 (season 5): Meet the celebrity contestants of Netflix’s culinary show

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 5 is set to make Christmas more magical. The show will be putting well-known bakers to the test as they create Christmas-inspired food in the upcoming Netflix series.

The show will feature four celebrity contestants as they put their skills to the test to impress legendary judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Celebrity contestants set to appear on the show include Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathanial Curtis, and Shaun Dooley.

The synopsis of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays reads:

"Special guests and familiar faces stir up sweet holiday magic as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood name the best Yuletide bakers."

Meet the celebrities set to appear in Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 5

Four contestants are set to take on the Christmas challenge in The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, who will be tested on their skills, creativity, and ability to "Christmas it up." Interestingly, all of them have worked on a show together and will now be seen again under the same roof.

1) Olly Alexander

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays contestant is an actor, composer, and writer. The 32-year-old was born in Yorkshire, England and is known for his appearances in God Help the Girl, Bright Star, and Funny Bunny.

He appeared as the lead in It’s a Sin for which he was nominated for the BAFTA TV Award and Critics Choice Award. He received the British LGBT Award in 2020. Olly’s preferred pronouns are he/him as suggested by his social media bio.

2) Lydia West

29-year-old Lydia Dorothy West is a British actress who is known for her roles in the BBC One series Years and Years and It’s a Sin. Her role in the latter series earned her a BAFTA TV Award nomination, along with another for the Broadcasting Press Guild Award.

The upcoming The Great British Baking Show: Holidays contestant also appeared in Dracula. Her preferred pronouns are she/her, as suggested by her Instagram bio, where she has 122K followers.

3) Nathaniel Curtis

The British television and theater actor is known for his role as Ash Mukherjee in the five-part series It’s a Sin. One of his first acting roles was on stage as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet for Fuller’s Brewery Shakespeare in 2019.

In 2022, he was nominated for the Breakthrough Award for It’s a Sin that he shared with his co-stars, most of whom are also appearing on The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. His preferred pronouns are he/him as stated on his Instagram account.

4) Shaun Dooley

The 48-year-old actor was born in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and is well-known for his role in 2009's Misfits. He is married to Polly Dooley and together they have four children. His role in The Mark of Cain won him the RTS Northwest award for 'Best Actor.' Dooley appears as Clive on It’s a Sin, who is Ritchie’s (played by Olly Alexander) father and is oblivious to his son’s sexual orientation.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is set to premiere on November 18, 2022 on Netflix and will see two known legends of the food industry serving as judges on the show. Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have been on the series for many seasons and continue to be fan-favorites.

Poll : 0 votes