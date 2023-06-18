The Great Food Truck Race season 16 cast list: Meet the pro teams

The Great Food Truck Race is back and this time the show takes us all the way to the food truck capital, Los Angeles. The 16th season of the popular Food Network show is going to premiere on Sunday, June 18, at 8 pm ET. For the first time ever, the competition will be held between nine teams, out of which five have never owned a food truck before and are rookies in the field.

Making the competition even more tough, the teams will have to compete in various challenges while being pressured by their surrounding food trucks to give their best. The team with maximum number of customers and the maximum amount of earning will win the $50,00 cash prize.

The pro-teams of The Great Food Truck Race season 16 are:

Da Bald Guy from Honolulu, Hawaii (Missy Rabaino, James Martin and Ali’i Pukahi) D’Pura Cepa from Miami, Florida (Janshanic Santos, Louis Del Rio Rubio and Jose Carnot) Lisa’s Creperie from Atlanta, Georgia (Lisa Thiffault, Miranda Moore and Ally Marlow) Paisani from Boston, Massachusetts (Tommy Southwick, Ryan Palmer and Matthew Minichiello)

The rookie teams of The Great Food Truck Race season 16 are:

2 Girls Jamaican Tacos from Brooklyn, New York (Bri Labossiere, Shelly Flash, and Elijah McPhie) 4 Hens Creole Kitchen from St. Louis, Missouri (Brittany Artis, Zendrix Berndt-White and Brandi Artis) Khana from Detroit, Michigan (Maryam Khan, Jake Nielsen and Al Jane) The Block from Indianapolis, Indiana (Carl Harris, Terry Anthony and Crystal Kilgore) The Easy Vegan from Denver, Colorado (Taylor Herbert, Matt Heikkila and Alexi Mandolini)

Meet the 4 pro teams of The Great Food Truck Race season 16

Da Bald Guy

Hawaii-based food truck Da Bald Guy is a family business owned by James Martin and his cousins, Missy Rabaino and Ali’i Pukahi. The business was originally started as a brick-and-mortar restaurant by James and his father. After taking over, James converted it to a food truck, specializing in comfort food.

Their popular dishes include marinated kalbi ribs, blackened salmon, and pan-fried pork. They provide the customers with the options to either order on the spot or order online and pick up later. The prices of their dishes can go up to $20.

D’Pura Cepa

Jose Carnot worked his way up from a dishwasher to the head chef in Puerto Rico after starting to cook in high school.

He met his fiancée , Janshanic Santos, in Puerto Rico and after Hurricane Maria destroyed their restaurant, the couple moved to Miami to “pursue their dream of serving their take on traditional Puerto Rican street food.”

Janshanic’s friend and popular pastry chef Louis Del Rio Rubio joins the couple on The Great Food Truck Race to pay homage to their culture. According to the Door Dah website, the prices of the food items on this food truck go up to $22.

Lisa’s Creperie

Lisa Thiffaulat was a Navy helicoptor pilot but she retired from the position to open her own food truck. Originally from France, Lisa uses the family's original crepe recipe, which has been passed down for generations.

Her head chef Miranda Moore has 15 yeard of experience as a cook and is an expert at parking trucks.

Joined by young chef Ally Marlow, the team is known for attracting crowds on the road, which they will have to do in The Great Food Truck Race. They also run a cafe and most of their products are under $10.

Paisani

Recent college graduate Matthew Minichiello and Ryan Palmer opened their Paisani food truck just a year ago. They are known for preparing quick comfort dishes like arancini, caprese, etc.

Ryan's childhood friend Tommy Southwick will act as the big brother of the food truck and help them get customers.

Paisani food truck also provides customers with some sandwhiches and sides but the cost of their dishes is unkown.

The Great Food Truck Race will air on Food Network every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

