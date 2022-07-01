''The greatest comic book film of all time'': Nostalgia takes over as Twitter celebrates Spider-Man 2 18th anniversary

18 years ago, on this day, Sam Raimi's iconic Spider-Man 2 was released. The film received high praise from critics for its storyline, characterization, visuals, and performances by the cast. The film is a sequel to Spider-Man, which was released in 2002. Twitter is flooded with nostalgic tweets from fans on the film's 18th anniversary. Many rated it as one of the greatest comic book films.

Amazing at 18! @EARTH_96283 Spider-Man 2, widely regarded as one of, if not, THE greatest comic book film of all time, turns 18 today! Spider-Man 2, widely regarded as one of, if not, THE greatest comic book film of all time, turns 18 today! https://t.co/PqAYeBoK24

Fans get nostalgic on Spider-Man 2 18th anniversary, hail it as the 'greatest'

Several fans have taken to Twitter to share their memories of the film, calling it one of the greatest superhero movies of all time. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

BatKnight66 @batknight66 I said before and I’ll say it again, Spider-Man 2 is the greatest Spider-Man movie of all time. I said before and I’ll say it again, Spider-Man 2 is the greatest Spider-Man movie of all time. https://t.co/p2p9GX4rFS

Danny @dansferatu Spider-Man 2 is the best Spider-Man film. 18 years and nobody still hasn’t been able to top this. Spider-Man 2 is the best Spider-Man film. 18 years and nobody still hasn’t been able to top this. https://t.co/xdPI8mFrZM

Spider-Man Perfect Shots @Shots_SpiderMan Spider-Man 2 (2004) turns 18 years today since its release. My favorite comic book movie by far. It has, in my opinion, the greatest moment in Spider-Man's entire cinematic history. Spider-Man 2 (2004) turns 18 years today since its release. My favorite comic book movie by far. It has, in my opinion, the greatest moment in Spider-Man's entire cinematic history. https://t.co/VMISxBAGre

Spideyfan02 @Spideyfan0 Happy 18th Anniversary to Spider-Man 2🕷🕸 Happy 18th Anniversary to Spider-Man 2🕷🕸💙❤ https://t.co/Y9Xgda4c5l

Danny @dansferatu The best comic book film was released on this day 18 years ago. Happy 18th Spider-Man 2. The best comic book film was released on this day 18 years ago. Happy 18th Spider-Man 2. https://t.co/E7Y8Px4k3g

Rogue @ScreenRogue Can’t believe Spider-Man 2 was released 18 years ago today Can’t believe Spider-Man 2 was released 18 years ago today https://t.co/us2YSylKKq

𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔦𝔫𝔉𝔄𝔐𝔒𝔘𝔖 𝔒𝔫𝔢 @The_inFAMOUS_GS Happy 18th anniversary to

Spider-Man 2! Still the best SM movie in my book, too many memories… Happy 18th anniversary to Spider-Man 2! Still the best SM movie in my book, too many memories… https://t.co/6f3sdzckuR

cinesthetic @TheCinesthetic The best superhero movie, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 was released on this day 18 years ago.

The best superhero movie, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 was released on this day 18 years ago. https://t.co/fS9xC6vSN2

Many fans also rated the film as the greatest Spider-Man movie of all time, while some called it the greatest superhero film of all time. Some users also mentioned their special memories attached to the film.

A closer look at Spider-Man 2 plot, cast, and more

Spider-Man 2 was released on June 30, 2004, in the US. The movie received immense critical acclaim. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film focuses on the challenges Peter Parker faces as he struggles to balance his dual lives. A synopsis of the movie on Sony Pictures reads:

''Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, who is juggling the delicate balance of his dual life as college student and a superhuman crime fighter. Peter's life becomes even more complicated when he confronts a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) who has been reincarnated as the maniacal and multi-tentacled "Doc Ock." When Doc Ock kidnaps MJ (Kirsten Dunst), Spider-Man must swing back into action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.''

The film stars Tobey McGuire and Kirsten Dunst in the lead roles. James Franco, Rosemary Harris, and J.K. Simmons, among others, are part of the supporting cast.

One of the biggest superhero film franchises of all time, the franchise has produced some of the most successful films in recent years. Post the success of Spider-Man 2, Sam Raimi came up with another sequel, titled Spider-Man 3, which received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film, however, was a huge commercial success.

Since then, the franchise was rebooted with The Amazon Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man Homecoming, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. All films were massive blockbusters and also received critical acclaim. The latest installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, fetched numerous awards and accolades, including an Academy Award nomination, and three Critics' Choice Super Awards, among many more.

Critics praised the film's thematic ambition, storyline, characterization, and performances. Tom Holland, who plays the lead role of Spider-Man, received immense critical acclaim for his performance along with Zendaya, who essays the character of MJ.

