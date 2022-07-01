''The greatest comic book film of all time'': Nostalgia takes over as Twitter celebrates Spider-Man 2 18th anniversary

18 years ago, on this day, Sam Raimi's iconic Spider-Man 2 was released. The film received high praise from critics for its storyline, characterization, visuals, and performances by the cast. The film is a sequel to Spider-Man, which was released in 2002. Twitter is flooded with nostalgic tweets from fans on the film's 18th anniversary. Many rated it as one of the greatest comic book films.
Read further ahead to see more reactions on Twitter.
Fans get nostalgic on Spider-Man 2 18th anniversary, hail it as the 'greatest'
Several fans have taken to Twitter to share their memories of the film, calling it one of the greatest superhero movies of all time. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Many fans also rated the film as the greatest Spider-Man movie of all time, while some called it the greatest superhero film of all time. Some users also mentioned their special memories attached to the film.
A closer look at Spider-Man 2 plot, cast, and more
Spider-Man 2 was released on June 30, 2004, in the US. The movie received immense critical acclaim. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film focuses on the challenges Peter Parker faces as he struggles to balance his dual lives. A synopsis of the movie on Sony Pictures reads:
''Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, who is juggling the delicate balance of his dual life as college student and a superhuman crime fighter. Peter's life becomes even more complicated when he confronts a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) who has been reincarnated as the maniacal and multi-tentacled "Doc Ock." When Doc Ock kidnaps MJ (Kirsten Dunst), Spider-Man must swing back into action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.''
The film stars Tobey McGuire and Kirsten Dunst in the lead roles. James Franco, Rosemary Harris, and J.K. Simmons, among others, are part of the supporting cast.
One of the biggest superhero film franchises of all time, the franchise has produced some of the most successful films in recent years. Post the success of Spider-Man 2, Sam Raimi came up with another sequel, titled Spider-Man 3, which received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film, however, was a huge commercial success.
Since then, the franchise was rebooted with The Amazon Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man Homecoming, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. All films were massive blockbusters and also received critical acclaim. The latest installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, fetched numerous awards and accolades, including an Academy Award nomination, and three Critics' Choice Super Awards, among many more.
Critics praised the film's thematic ambition, storyline, characterization, and performances. Tom Holland, who plays the lead role of Spider-Man, received immense critical acclaim for his performance along with Zendaya, who essays the character of MJ.