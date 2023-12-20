"The guy himself is a criminal": Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting controversy explored as internet reacts to him lashing out at Pro-Palestine activist

Popular actor Alec Baldwin made the headlines after several videos of him started floating on social media where he can be seen getting into a heated exchange with a pro-Palestinian protestor. The video was taken in New York City, on Monday, December 18, 2023.

In the video, Alec Baldwin can be seen walking through the protest taking place in Manhattan, when many protestors swarmed towards him. As per Newsweek, protestors began accusing him of supporting Israel amidst its conflict with Hamas. This infuriated the actor yelled at the protestor and said:

“I’m in Hollywood’s pocket, you say? You’ve already got your mind made up. You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question, and I’ll answer your question.”

As he shouted and raised his voice at the demonstrators, people around can be heard calling him a “murderer, piece of sh*t, and many other cuss words. However, Alec Baldwin made a quick exit from the scene by saying:

“Why don’t you shut the f*** up? … You’re really helping your cause.”

All of this resurfaced his 2021 controversy where he allegedly killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by a live bullet fired from a prop gun, on the set of Rust. After fighting the lawsuit for two years, the charges against him were dropped, as he repeatedly denied pulling the trigger.

However, as the video where Alec Baldwin can be seen yelling at the protestors made its way on social media, many were left infuriated, and one even commented by calling the actor a “criminal.”

Social media users slam Baldwin as the actor engages in a heated altercation with pro-Palestine protestors in Manhattan. (Image via @PopCrave/ Twitter)

Netizens bash Alec Baldwin and call him a “murderer” as the Rust shooting controversy resurfaces

The two-year-old controversy of Alec Baldwin allegedly shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while he was rehearsing a scene for Rust in 2021 has been brought up once again. The incident took place in New Mexico when the gun he was holding suddenly discharged.

As the cinematographer tragically passed away, the actor denied shooting her and stated that the gun was not supposed to be loaded with live ammo. Alec Baldwin fought the case for nearly 2 years but denied shooting her, by claiming that he did not pull the trigger.

His lawyers also claimed that the actor counted on the several professionals working with him who assured him that the gun did not have live rounds. A case was then also filed against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer who oversaw firearms on the set.

Ultimately, in April 2023, the prosecutors decided to dismiss the charges against the actor, however, the charges against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed remained as is. Now, as Alec Baldwin’s video of his heated exchange with pro-Palestine protestors surfaced on social media, many recalled the Rust case and bashed him.

As a Twitter account, @PopCrave shared the video on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

While Alec Baldwin continues to receive massive backlash for his argument with the protestors, at the moment, he has not yet responded to the negative comments of the social media users.