"The hardest day ever": When Miley Cyrus recalled breaking up with Nick Jonas

The relationship between Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas, which is now almost forgotten, was difficult for Cyrus, as she described in her autobiography Miles to Go, published in 2009. In her book, she referred to Nick as her “Prince Charming” and said:

"Prince Charming and I broke up on December 19, 2007. The hardest day ever."

The Hannah Montana actress dated the Jonas Brother between 2006 and 2007. According to Miley Cyrus’ autobiography, Nick and she met at a charity event in June 2006. It was the year of Miley’s debut tour Best of Both Worlds with The Jonas Brothers opening the act. This gave the two Disney stars an opportunity for a relationship. However, the duo only confirmed their relationship status after their breakup, which occurred a month before the conclusion of their tour.

Miley's breakup "left her just lying in bed"

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas broke up in 2007 (Image via Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic)

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas were just 13 years old when they briefly dated but according to what she wrote in Miles to Go, it was the hardest thing Miley ever did. Cyrus further shared that at the time of her breakup, she felt as if the world had stopped and left her dizzy.

"My life felt like it had ground to a halt, but the rest of the world kept right on rolling. I was on tour. People were counting on me, but my head — no, my heart — was dizzy, " she noted.

A viral YouTube video shows a flashback interview where Miley Cyrus describes her breakup with a certain someone, and how it left her just lying in bed. Even though she doesn’t take any names, it is easy to guess the ex because Miley mentions in the interview that she was on tour during the breakup, and her autobiography describes the split with "Prince Charming" a month before the tour ended.

In the viral YouTube video, the Flowers singer describes the last moments of the breakup, when she asked if she could give her ex a hug goodbye and he refused, leaving Miley Cyrus shocked.

“Remember I got broken up with and I was like can I hug you goodbye and he said no. It was really different…can I hug you goodbye? No. And my mom was like, oh if I ever get a hold of that little booger…and I was on tour and I was like I can’t go out there but then I’d put the wig on and suddenly everything was better, " she shared.

Miley Cyrus fans remember ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas at a concert

Even though the Cyrus and Jonas relationship occurred 15 years ago, Cosmopolitan reported that last year some fans remembered the Jealous singer at Miley’s concert in Lollapalooza Chile. Scanning through the crowd of fans and their posters, Miley Cyrus laughingly read out one that said “F**k Nick Jonas”, and commented:

"I didn't say it. I didn't say it! Just one of the other signs."

Later, she also took to Instagram captioning the funny moment with a reel that said:

"Y’all said this shit not me…. Chile youuuu are WILD! Thank u!"

Regrettably, the link to the post is broken and currently not available.

There was a time when Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas were the star teen couple but there has been a lot of water under that bridge. The Wrecking Ball singer has moved on since then to many relationships and a marriage to Liam Hemsworth, whom she officially divorced in 2020.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, is in a star-studded marriage to global actress Priyanka Chopra. The two welcomed their first child, Malti, in 2022.

