The Hardy Boys season 2 ending explained: Mystery far from over?

After initial success with adapting The Hardy Boys books, the Hulu show of the same title is back with a new season. The second season of the show is darker, deeper, and more exciting in every way possible, especially the ending. The ten-episode season dropped on Hulu on April 6, 2022.

The Hardy Boys season 2 was also the first to involve a layer of mysteries related to supernatural realms, almost like Netflix's Stranger Things. The season was an intense ride with nearly no breaks, culminating in an exhilarating finale. But the finale left us with a lot of questions and a setup for the new season.

Read on to find out what the final moments of the Edward Stratemeyer-adapted show meant.

Note: Major spoilers ahead.

The Hardy Boys season 2 ending: Microscopic clog in a catastrophic plan?

The Hardy Boys season 2 resumed months after the end of the previous one. Despite starting with a rather simple mystery, things started taking a turn for the worse very quickly. In the blink of an eye, Frank Hardy, played by Rohan Campbell, and Joe Hardy, played by Alexander Elliot, were in the middle of something bigger than they had imagined.

In the final moments of the ninth episode, Frank was kidnapped from the school where he was led by his vision. The episode resumed with Frank tied to a chair in an almost laboratory-like setting by none other than the shadowy figure he had seen in his vision multiple times.

A brother's battle

Mr. Munder, played by Jake Epstein, stepped in and explained everything to Frank after the boy repeatedly asked him the meaning of all this. Munder revealed that he wanted to resurrect his brother, whose consciousness was trapped in a glass relic by putting him in Frank's body. As Frank possessed the power of the eye inside him, he was the only one who could become the vessel.

Despite Frank's pleas, Munder began the process of transferring his brother's consciousness to Frank. Frank's consciousness soon entered a place inside his mind. When he woke up there, he saw the man who has been constantly around him due to the power of the eye. This is where the big twist takes place.

A long, long plan of resurrection

The man who has been around Frank all this while revealed himself to be his great grandfather and showed him a vision of his grandmother receiving the same crystal, which supposedly contained the consciousness of Munder's brother, from her father in the mail.

Frank's great-grandfather revealed that this was his grand plan, and that everyone, including Munder, was a pawn in the process. He intended to take over Frank's body and resurrect himself.

In the real world, Joe and the rest of the group burst into the facility to save Frank. They found Munder and physically overpowered him. They tried to shake Frank to consciousness, but to no avail. Inside his mind, Frank fought off his great grandfather and managed to get to the crystal that would send him back to his body.

Frank woke up and despite Munder's attempt to kill him after realizing he is not his resurrected brother, Frank manages to leave the place with no harm done, or so one would think.

Ressurection and the two twists: Set up for a new season of The Hardy Boys

The final moments of the second season of The Hardy Boys revealed something big, apart from the surprise guest Fenton Hardy, played by James Tupper, met.

In the end, a rather oddly behaving Frank walked into the hospital where Gloria, portrayed by Linda Thorson, was and revealed that his plans worked. He was Gloria's father who had possessed Frank's body. He asked Gloria for his scrolls, but Gloria died before she could say anything.

The ending left things far from resolved, with no guarantee of where Frank is, his body possessed by someone else, and the return of someone very important. The Hardy Boys is all set for a tremendous third season.

