The Horror of Dolores Roach review: Is the new Prime Video horror-comedy series a hit or a miss?

The highly awaited horror-comedy series The Horror of Dolores Roach finally made its debut on July 7, 2023, on Prime Video. Created by Aaron Mark, the series stars Justina Machado as the protagonist Dolores Roach. The new series follows the story of a middle-aged woman named Dolores, who finds herself in a rabbit hole full of troubles as she takes up the road of sinister crimes after being released from jail.

The official synopsis for The Horror of Dolores Roach season 1, shared by Prime Video, states:

"After an unjust 16-year prison sentence, Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) returns to a gentrified Washington Heights, where she reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis, who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive."

Since Prime Video released the thriller-comedy series on its platform, viewers have been waiting to find out how the show has turned out. The series provides the audience with an intriguing journey full of some hard-hitting sets of incidents, as viewers witness the protagonist commit crimes one after the other after ending up in unexpectedly tricky circumstances.

What makes the series even more gripping is the brilliant performance by Justina Machado. The Horror of Dolores Roach is undoubtedly a hit and a must-watch for admirers of quirky thrillers.

A review of Prime Video's The Horror of Dolores Roach: An absorbing and upbeat tale of fate and crime

An enticing plot, written and directed in an intensely stirring way

The Horror of Dolores Roach chronicles the story of a woman with questionable morals. It puts its main focus on the lead character's criminal activities that seem to occur in a series of unusual events. The series poses the question of whether the protagonist is a victim of her own fate or is simply built with a sinister mind and ends up killing people instinctively.

The writers and directors of the first season have done a remarkable job of presenting the entire story in a way that is bound to invoke many questions regarding morality in viewers. Dolores' character has also been written in a complex yet humane way, which gives the series the right amount of edge.

Despite having somewhat inconsistent pacing, from the very beginning, the Prime Video series successfully manages to keep the audience on their toes, and it unfolds all the astounding incidents one by one. Sequences, such as the one where Roach has to kill Luis or the one where she has to witness Luis kill Jeremiah, are directed exceptionally well, making the series an absolute hit.

A power-packed performance by Justina Machado

The biggest highlight of the new Prime video thriller comedy series is the powerful performance of Justina Machado as the main character Dolores Roach. The actress has delved deep into the complexity of the character and brought out all the layers it demanded in order to leave such a deep impact on the series itself.

She has undoubtedly proven to be the perfect fit for the role with her highly raw and gripping portrayal of the character. Machado has successfully portrayed all the little nuances in a subtle way that is bound to leave the audience deeply impressed.

In fact, Machado is simply brilliant to watch, especially in scenes such as the one where she ends up killing Luis or when she snaps Joy's neck or the one where she breaks into laughter after seeing a mysterious person at the end of the season.

Other supporting actors in The Horror of Dolores entail Alejandro Hernandez, K. Todd Freeman, Kita Updike, Marc Maron, Jean Yoon, Judy Reyes, Cyndi Lauper and Jeffery Self. They have also done justice to their respective characters. Alejandro Hernandez as Luis Batista has especially done an amazing job, adding to the success of the series.

Don't forget to catch The Horror of Dolores, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

