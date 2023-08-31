The HU 2023 Warriors Souls US headlining tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

The HU has announced a new headliner tour, titled Warriors Soul tour, which is scheduled to take place from October 9, 2023, to October 26, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be a follow-up to the band's earlier co-tour with Asking Alexandria.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Las Vegas, Portland, and Seattle, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour will be available from August 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Presale can be accessed via Live Nation using the code TRACK (https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ917bAqV/the-hu-events).

General tickets for the tour will be available from September 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the band's official website ( https://www.thehuofficial.com/tour-1).

The HU celebrating album anniversary with tour

The HU released their second studio album, Rumble of Thunder, on September 2, 2022. The album has been a minor success so far, peaking at number 18 on the Swiss album chart.

The HU is now celebrating the one year anniversary of the album with the two back-to-back tours, starting with their co-tour with Asking Alexandria, which is scheduled to run till October 8, 2023.

Following the first tour, The HU will immediately embark on their solo tour in the US. The full list of dates and venues for The HU US tour is given below:

September 1, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory In Deep Ellum

September 2, 2023 – Pryor, Oklahoma at Rocklahoma

September 3, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

September 5, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

September 7, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Rams Head Live

September 8, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall

September 11, 2023 – New York City, New York at Terminal 5

September 12, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at House of Blues

September 13, 2023 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at The Wind Creek Event Center

September 15, 2023 – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

September 16, 2023 – Johnstown, Pennsylvania at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

September 17, 2023 – Sayreville, New Jersey at Starland Ballroom

September 19, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at TempleLive

September 20, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore Detroit

September 22, 2023 – Fort Wayne, Indiana at Piere’s Entertainment Center

September 23, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life

September 25, 2023 – Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory

September 26, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Riviera Theatre

September 27, 2023 – Green Bay, Wisconsin at EPIC Event Center

September 29, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Rave/ Eagles Club

October 1, 2023 – Council Bluffs, Iowa at Harrah’s Stir Cove

October 3, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

October 4, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union

October 6, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Aftershock

October 7, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Industrial Sound

October 8, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

Dates and venues for The HU's Warrior Souls US tour are as follows:

October 9, 2023 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield

October 12, 2023 – Bellingham, Washington State at Bellingham Exit

October 14, 2023 – Garden City, Idaho at Revolution Concert House

October 15, 2023 – Bozeman, Montana at The ELM

October 16, 2023 – Missoula, Montana at The Wilma

October 18, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at Knitting Factory

October 19, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

October 20, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Crocodile

October 21, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Crocodile

October 22, 2023 – Eugene, Oregon at McDonald Theatre

October 24, 2023 – Santa Ana, California at The Observatory OC

October 25, 2023 – Tucson, Arizona at Rialto Theater

October 26, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

The HU are best known for their debut studio album, The Gereg, which was released on September 13, 2019. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at number 11 on the Australian album chart and number 14 on the UK album chart.