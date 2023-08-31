The HU 2023 Warriors Souls US headlining tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

The HU has announced a new headliner tour, titled Warriors Soul tour, which is scheduled to take place from October 9, 2023, to October 26, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be a follow-up to the band's earlier co-tour with Asking Alexandria.
The band announced the new tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Las Vegas, Portland, and Seattle, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page.
Presale for the tour will be available from August 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Presale can be accessed via Live Nation using the code TRACK (https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ917bAqV/the-hu-events).
General tickets for the tour will be available from September 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the band's official website ( https://www.thehuofficial.com/tour-1).
The HU celebrating album anniversary with tour
The HU released their second studio album, Rumble of Thunder, on September 2, 2022. The album has been a minor success so far, peaking at number 18 on the Swiss album chart.
The HU is now celebrating the one year anniversary of the album with the two back-to-back tours, starting with their co-tour with Asking Alexandria, which is scheduled to run till October 8, 2023.
Following the first tour, The HU will immediately embark on their solo tour in the US. The full list of dates and venues for The HU US tour is given below:
- September 1, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory In Deep Ellum
- September 2, 2023 – Pryor, Oklahoma at Rocklahoma
- September 3, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall
- September 5, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern
- September 7, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Rams Head Live
- September 8, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall
- September 11, 2023 – New York City, New York at Terminal 5
- September 12, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at House of Blues
- September 13, 2023 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at The Wind Creek Event Center
- September 15, 2023 – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
- September 16, 2023 – Johnstown, Pennsylvania at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial
- September 17, 2023 – Sayreville, New Jersey at Starland Ballroom
- September 19, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at TempleLive
- September 20, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore Detroit
- September 22, 2023 – Fort Wayne, Indiana at Piere’s Entertainment Center
- September 23, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life
- September 25, 2023 – Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory
- September 26, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Riviera Theatre
- September 27, 2023 – Green Bay, Wisconsin at EPIC Event Center
- September 29, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Rave/ Eagles Club
- October 1, 2023 – Council Bluffs, Iowa at Harrah’s Stir Cove
- October 3, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium
- October 4, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union
- October 6, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Aftershock
- October 7, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Industrial Sound
- October 8, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern
Dates and venues for The HU's Warrior Souls US tour are as follows:
- October 9, 2023 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield
- October 12, 2023 – Bellingham, Washington State at Bellingham Exit
- October 14, 2023 – Garden City, Idaho at Revolution Concert House
- October 15, 2023 – Bozeman, Montana at The ELM
- October 16, 2023 – Missoula, Montana at The Wilma
- October 18, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at Knitting Factory
- October 19, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater
- October 20, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Crocodile
- October 21, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Crocodile
- October 22, 2023 – Eugene, Oregon at McDonald Theatre
- October 24, 2023 – Santa Ana, California at The Observatory OC
- October 25, 2023 – Tucson, Arizona at Rialto Theater
- October 26, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren
The HU are best known for their debut studio album, The Gereg, which was released on September 13, 2019. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at number 11 on the Australian album chart and number 14 on the UK album chart.