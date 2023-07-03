The Idol episode 5 (finale) ending explained: Did Jocelyn lie to Tedros? 

The finale of The Idol was shocking and unexpected. While everyone had been thinking that Tedros was a master manipulator and dangerous individual, it was revealed that Jocelyn was playing the game this whole time. She played with not only Tedros, but even her team, the fans, and her producers.

In The Idol finale titled Jocelyn Forever, Joss hinted that her story about getting physically abused by her mother could have been a lie or an exaggeration. She had made a complete fool out of Tedros. Directed by Sam Levinson, this episode was released on July 2, 2023, on HBO.

The Idol episode 5 (finale) ending explained: Did Jocelyn manipulate everyone?

At the very end of The Idol finale, Tedros came to the stadium Jocelyn was going to perform in. He was pretty sure that there was an artist pass reserved for him but all he got was bodyguards mocking him. When Destiny saw him hovering around, she went to him and told him that she would kill him if he tried to pull off one of his stunts.

While Tedros was still roaming around the venue, Jocelyn showed up and told her how much she missed him. There was still love between them. He then spotted the hairbrush Joss' mom used to abuse her with, but noticed that the hairbrush was brand new. When he gave her a suspicious look, she just looked back at him and smiled. This meant that her story about being physically abused by her mother was either a lie or extremely exaggerated.

Tedros and Joss then boarded a cart and went to the stage and held hands. The latter then finally opened up to the audience about having a harsh year so far. She explained to the LA crowd that every last one of them was her family and she loved them all very much.

Joss was even clad in white, giving everyone the feeling that she descended from heaven. Everyone in the audience, including Nikki, Fink, and Chaim, wholeheartedly cheered for her. The stadium she was going to perform in was sold out.

At the dying stages of the episode, Joss announced to her fans that she was going to introduce them to the person she loved very dearly, and asked Tedros to join her on the stage. He walked up to her and gave her a kiss in front of everyone. She then announced that Tedros was going to be with her till eternity and ordered the man to stand in the corner while she performed in front of the sold-out crowd.

Joss' team just watched this in shock and confusion as they realized that their boss had been toying with them the entire time. She had manipulated not just Tedros, but his own team, the fans, and even the producers. She acted innocent the entire time but in the end, it was revealed that she was in fact the puppet master.

The audience even got a hint of this in episode four when Joss' cheating ex Rob told her that she was ready to do anything to be victorious in the end. He was not lying as she did the exact same thing, and the biggest star retained her crown in the end.

The Idol synopsis

The official synopsis of The Idol reads,

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

Directed by Sam Levinson, The Idol stars Lily-Rose Depp, Abel Tesfaye, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, and Jane Adams.

