The Impact New York is all set to premiere on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 9 PM ET on VH1. The cast includes DreamDoll, Chinese Kitty, Cleotrapa, Ella Rodriguez, Scot Louie, Bernice Burgos, and her daughter Ashley Burgos. The cast is made to reflect the tone of the show. Apart from VH1, The Impact New York episodes will also be available for streaming in Peacock+.

According to Deadline, VH1 recently unveiled the details surrounding the cast and plot of The Impact New York. The show is a spin-off of the popular BET+ reality series The Impact ATL and is jointly presented by executive producers eOne and Quality Films. The show aims to provide audiences with an intimate glimpse into the contestants' lives.

Meet the cast of The Impact New York

The recent announcement by VH1 concerning the cast of The Impact New York has created a buzz among fans of the show who are keen to learn more about the cast members. Keep reading to learn more about the ensemble of participants on the VH1 show.

1) Scot Louie and Maleni Cruz

Scot and Melanie (Image via Instagram/@vh1)

Scot, a native of Brooklyn, New York, started styling celebrities at the tender age of fifteen. In addition to his work in fashion, Scot has expanded and diversified into the culinary world with DinnerPlus, his creative 'Food Board,' which showcases a range of carefully chosen recipes on Instagram and highlights his handmade spice blends.

The Impact New York participant Maleni is an internet celebrity who hails from Brooklyn and has become well-known for her lighthearted humor and carefree attitude. Her videos have received millions of views, likes, and shares.

2) Ella Bands and Ashley Marie Burgos

Ella and Ashley (Image via Instagram/@vh1)

Known as Ella Bands in her native Bronx, New York, the soft-spoken personality rose to become one of the most well-known social media influencers in New York City in 2015.

The versatile twenty-six-year-old model, The Impact New York participant Ashley Marie Burgos, is making waves in the music industry by carrying on the legacy of her powerful mother, Bernice Burgos, who was famous for being the original super influencer.

Ashley has a devoted following of about one million people across her social media handles. She co-owns two successful sleepwear and fitness enterprises, Bold and Beautiful and Miracles Fitness.

3) Cleotrapa and Chinese Kitty

Cleotrapa and Chinese Kitty (Image via Instagram/@vh1)

Unabashedly charming and relatable, Cleotrapa is a compelling vocal recording artist and rising influencer from Staten Island, New York.

By fusing humorous commentary on daily life with uplifting messaging, the twenty-five-year-old has developed a captivating online presence that attracts over a million followers on many social media platforms.

The Impact New York participant, Chinese Kitty, is a widely known character in social media and music, and her performances are viewed by millions of people globally. She has performed on some of the most prestigious stages in the world, such as the Rolling Loud festival, and her name alone considerably draws attention.

With a huge fan base of about 4 million, fans are always keen to keep track of all her developments.

4) Bernice Burgos and Dreamdoll

Bernice and Dreamdoll (Image via Instagram/@Vh1)

Manhattan native Bernice Burgos first embarked on her modeling career in her mid-twenties while working as a bartender. Her big break came in 2012 when she appeared in Rick Ross's music video for the song Diced Pineapples.

In addition to her prosperous modeling career, she pursued entrepreneurship. She started the sleepwear brand Bold & Beautifull, which aims to secure the patronage of women of all sizes and shapes.

Born and raised in the Bronx, DreamDoll has made her lasting mark on the world in the last few years. She gradually grew her Instagram music fan base, which launched her onto well-known TV shows and into collaborations and endorsements with big businesses.

Fans of The Impact New York can watch the premiere on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 9 PM ET on VH1.