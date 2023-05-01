The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty: Everything to know about the E! docuseries

The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty, the upcoming two-part documentary is set to premiere this week. This will mark the Kardashian-Jenner clan's return to E! after being with Hulu since 2021.

The show will feature the famous family and those who have worked closely with them over the years, including Heidi and Spencer Pratt from The Hills. Former People Magazine editor-in-chief Larry Hackett, E! co-founder Larry Namer, journalists, TV executives, and the Kardashians' former manager will also feature on the show.

Tune in on Monday to watch The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty at 9:30 pm ET on E! after the Met Gala.

The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty to feature the clan's rise to the top

The Kardashian-Jenner clan will soon return to where it all began. The sisters and their "mom-ager" are set to appear in a two-part docuseries on E!, the network that was home to Keeping Up With The Kardashians for 20 seasons before the show moved to Hulu a couple of years ago.

The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty will feature the story of how the family became one of the biggest brands in the world.

Rachel Job, the senior VP of non-scripted at All3Media International, stated that The Kardashians are one of the most identifiable brands in the world and that they are thrilled to be able to deliver a series with "such impressive global appeal."

She added:

"Optomen’s specialty doc presents an illuminating and refreshingly unbiased take on the Kardashians, that will provide our clients with fascinating new insight and nostalgic entertainment."

The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty will feature interviews by those closest to the family during their time on the rise. Viewers will hear from E! co-founder Larry Namer, former People Magazine editor-in-chief Larry Hackett, and reality stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt from The Hills. Others set to appear on the show include journalists, television executives, and even the Kardashians' former manager.

The Guardian states that the star interviewees of The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty will be Heidi and Spencer and compared the two to being the "Salieri to Kardashian's Mozart." During the show, Larry Hackett will narrate the story of the time he bumped into Barack Obama from his front page and went with a story about Montag, which was until Kim came along and made the others look like "boring, ancient nobodies."

The upcoming title will also see Pratt reveal that in the early stages of her career, Kim would often show up to other people's fashion shows dressed the best, "willing herself to become more famous than she actually was." He will further share that Kim used to say yes to every endorsement at the time and even became the face of a new upmarket restaurant, which was sponsored by a lavatory paper brand.

He added:

"She was at the opening of the new hottest toilet in town. Good for her, because it looks like she got paid."

In a promo of The Kardashian: A Billion Dollar Dynasty, Heidi added that the clan was "in it to win it from the beginning." Spencer, on the other hand, mentioned that "the show" (Keeping Up with The Kardashians) changed their lives forever.

The two-part documentary will air on Monday, May 1, at 9:30 pm ET on E!

Poll : 0 votes