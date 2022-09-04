“Who is he?”: Spencer Pratt faces backlash for calling Lisa Kudrow ‘the worst human ever’

Lisa Kudrow was recently at the receiving end of a few harsh comments from Spencer Pratt in a TikTok video. The TV personality took to the platform to respond to a fan question that read:

“Spence! Tell us the rudest celebrity you’ve met.”

In response, The Hills star replied:

“Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from ‘Friends.’ Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.”

The comment went viral online and left several fans of Kudrow disappointed. Many took to social media to dismiss Pratt’s opinion and argued that the Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion star was unaware of his existence.

Meanwhile, Bravo star Bethenny Frankel supported Pratt’s opinion of Lisa Kudrow in the comments section of his video. She wrote:

“That’s crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also.”

Although Pratt and Frankel did not elaborate on their reasons behind calling out Kudrow, the former mentioned that he would consider sharing the story that led to his controversial opinion if his video earned more than one million views.

“If this hit[s] million plus views I will think about telling the story.”

The latest drama comes after Frankel found herself in the middle of an online controversy earlier this week for slamming the Kardashian-Jenner family’s “destructive” use of Photoshop for their social media pictures.

Twitter reacts to Spencer Pratt’s comments on Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow has been one of the most beloved Hollywood celebrities ever since she won hearts across the globe for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the iconic American sitcom Friends.

Therefore, Spencer Pratt’s recent dig at the actress, calling her “the worst human” he has come into contact with, left several of her fans angered. Many even took to Twitter to call out the former for his opinion on Kudrow.

Abigail Johnson 🌹 @abigail1963 Lisa Kudrow was rude to Spencer Pratt and I'm supposed to like her less for that? Lisa Kudrow was rude to Spencer Pratt and I'm supposed to like her less for that? https://t.co/r9LFEMNdEm

Neri Alana @ner_alana There's not a chance in hell Lisa Kudrow knows who Spencer Pratt is. There's not a chance in hell Lisa Kudrow knows who Spencer Pratt is.

emma rose THIQUE parker @machzazerov Spencer Pratt is on tiktok telling some unhinged story about Lisa Kudrow being rude to him Spencer Pratt is on tiktok telling some unhinged story about Lisa Kudrow being rude to him 😭 😭 https://t.co/vMQovgu8hW

haley @haleyklowbuh Spencer Pratt posted a tiktok ab how Lisa Kudrow went up to him and Heidi out of nowhere at a party one time and told Heidi to run bc Spencer had serial killer eyes and was going to murder her Spencer Pratt posted a tiktok ab how Lisa Kudrow went up to him and Heidi out of nowhere at a party one time and told Heidi to run bc Spencer had serial killer eyes and was going to murder her 😭😭😭

£éäññ @TuesdayReyn @PageSix Imagine being as irrelevant as Bethenny Frankel or Spencer Pratt and having the audacity to come for someone as iconic as Lisa Kudrow. @PageSix Imagine being as irrelevant as Bethenny Frankel or Spencer Pratt and having the audacity to come for someone as iconic as Lisa Kudrow.

BlockedByJax @jax_blocked @PageSix So we’re supposed to care what these 2 have to say about someone who actually has talent? @PageSix So we’re supposed to care what these 2 have to say about someone who actually has talent?

Noelle @Noelle1Always @PageSix Spencer Pratt?! Is there anyone who is really waiting on the edge of their seat to hear what Spencer Pratt thinks of anyone?! @PageSix Spencer Pratt?! Is there anyone who is really waiting on the edge of their seat to hear what Spencer Pratt thinks of anyone?!

Katherine Klingseis @Katkling I didn’t think I could like Lisa Kudrow more, but then Spencer Pratt shared a story about how Lisa told Heidi to get away from Spencer because he had the eyes of a killer, or so he says. I hope the story is true. It’s hilarious. I didn’t think I could like Lisa Kudrow more, but then Spencer Pratt shared a story about how Lisa told Heidi to get away from Spencer because he had the eyes of a killer, or so he says. I hope the story is true. It’s hilarious.

scana printour @venmoesha I would throw spencer and bet Henny off a cliff for Lisa kudrow I would throw spencer and bet Henny off a cliff for Lisa kudrow

As major backlash continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Lisa Kudrow will respond to Spencer Pratt’s scathing remarks in the days to come.

Looking into Lisa Kudrow’s career highlights

Lisa Kudrow skyrocketed to fame with the role of Phoebe Buffay in 'Friends' (Image via Nanitaaa/Twitter and Friends/NBC)

Lisa Kudrow began her career in comedy as a member of Los Angeles’ improv and sketch comedy school The Groundlings. She then had a short stint at the Unexpected Company improv troupe with Tim Hillman and Conan O'Brien.

Kudrow went on to appear on an episode of the NBC sitcom Cheers before bagging the role of Kathy Fleisher in three episodes of the Bob Newhart sitcom Bob. The actress then took on the role of waitress Ursula Buffay in the NBC sitcom Mad About You.

Kudrow skyrocketed to fame after starring as Phoebe Buffay in the popular NBC sitcom Friends. She became one of the highest paid TV actresses of all time, alongside her co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, earning approximately $1 million per episode during the ninth and tenth seasons of the show.

Kudrow also received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Phoebe in 1998, becoming the first Friends cast member to receive the honor.

The 59-year-old also appeared in other TV shows like The Simpsons, King of the Hill, and Hope and Gloria during her tenure in Friends. She was seen in films like Wonderland, The Opposite of S*x, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Dr. Dolittle 2, Hanging Up, Marci X, and Analyze This, among others.

The actress bagged the lead role in the 2005 HBO series The Comeback and received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She also served as the executive producer, writer and co-creator of the show.

Lisa Kudrow even established her own production company, Is or Isn't Entertainment. She previously served as the executive producer for the U.S. version of the reality show Who Do You Think You Are?

She was also the co-creator of the comedy webseries Web Therapy and played the role of therapist Fiona Wallice in the show. Other roles of Kudrow include films such as P.S. I Love You, The Girl on the Train, Easy A, Hotel for Dogs, Happy Endings, Long Shot, Booksmart, Neighbors, and its sequel Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

Kudrow has starred in TV shows such as The Good Place and Space Force, and guest-starred in BoJack Horseman, Angie Tribeca, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Scandal, among others. Kudrow is currently the executive producer of the game show 25 Words or Less, along with Mary McCormack.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee