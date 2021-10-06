The Last Duel: The captivating true story behind the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck film

Ridley Scott's most recent work, The Last Duel, is a historical drama based on a conflict, like his highly acclaimed 2000's movie the Gladiator. The film is set to be released in US theaters on October 15, 2021.

The movie was in development from as early as 2015 when The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence was slated to direct the project sanctioned by 20th Century Fox. However, in 2019, Deadline reported that renowned filmmaker Ridley Scott had been roped in to direct The Last Duel.

The report also revealed that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck would be starring and co-writing the film. Later in 2019, Jodie Comer (of Free Guy fame) and Adam Driver were confirmed to be joining the cast.

Is The Last Duel based on a true story?

The movie is based on the book of the same name by Eric Jager while the screenplay is developed by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon.

The Last Duel is set in 14th-century England and explores a true story about the last legal trial by combat in France, under the rule of King Charles VI. The main event in the film was set on December 29, 1386, when knight Jean de Carrouges (played by Matt Damon) dueled against squire (A knight's protégé) Jacques Le Gris. The latter was accused of r*ping Carrouges' wife.

What is 'Trial by Combat'?

The archaic method of justice was used in Europe throughout the middle-ages and had its roots in Germany. It was a trial where justice was imparted by combat. The accused and the accuser fought against each other in a violent legal duel and the survivor of the contest was deemed the winner of the suit.

The method was usually reserved for disputes with no evidence or witnesses, and both parties had no binding proof to corroborate their statements. According to historical sources, the last trial by combat was done under Elizabeth I in Ireland on September 7, 1583.

Plot of 'The Last Duel'

In the historical event, knight Jean de Carrouges goes to King Charles VI after his wife was r*ped by squire Jacques Le Gris. Carrouges appealed to the king after the resolution by Count Pierre d'Alençon favored Gris. The appeal led to the duel between Carrouges and Gris.

Furthermore, as part of the condition, if Carrouges lost the fight, then his wife Marguerite de Carrouges would have been burned alive for false accusations. Meanwhile, Jacques Le Gris would have gone scott-free.

Main Cast:

The main cast of The Last Duel

Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges

Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges

Ben Affleck as Count Pierre d'Alençon

Adam Driver as Jacques LeGris

Alex Lawther as King Charles VI

The Last Duel also makes a social commentary on how victims who speak out were treated throughout history and highlights the judicial process for these accusations. Furthermore, director Ridley Scott is expected to make parallels between the modern-day judicial process and the medieval times regarding r*pe and abuse.

