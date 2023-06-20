The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 cast: Who are the new actors joining the legal drama series?

When the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer comes on Netflix on July 6, 2023, viewers can expect to be taken on an exciting and surprising voyage with Mickey Haller, the most sought-after defense attorney in Los Angeles. They will see Mickey in action once more, displaying his razor-sharp abilities and dogged dedication to righting wrongs.

To note, Mickey Haller stands apart from other lawyers with his unconventional approach. He runs his law firm from the back seat of his Lincoln, taking on both high-profile and minor cases in the sprawling city of LA.

In Season 1, we meet Mickey as he bounces back from surgery and battles a pill addiction. Unexpectedly, his colleague passes away, leaving Mickey to inherit all of his cases. But there's more to Mickey than his unique work environment—his personal life intertwines with his professional endeavors, working alongside his ex-wife, prosecutor Maggie, and his other ex-wife and assistant, Lorna.

The new actors joining The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 include Lana Parrilla and Yaya DaCosta

1) Lana Parrilla as Rachel Knight

Lana Parrilla portrays Rachel Knight, a fiercely determined and highly skilled defense attorney. Rachel brings her own unique style to the courtroom and forms a complex relationship with Mickey Haller as they work on a high-profile case together.

2) Yaya DaCosta as Jennifer Aronson

Yaya DaCosta takes on the role of Jennifer Aronson, a talented investigative journalist. Jennifer is resourceful and relentless in her pursuit of the truth. Her paths cross with Mickey Haller as she investigates a case that could have far-reaching consequences.

3) Matt Angel as David Aronson

Matt Angel plays David Aronson, Jennifer's brother and a key figure in the unfolding story. David has a troubled past and finds himself entangled in a legal predicament that puts him at odds with the justice system.

Additionally, Angélica María portrays Elena Aguilar, a seasoned and respected judge. Elena is known for her impartiality and integrity in the courtroom, but she faces personal and professional challenges that test her principles.

David Clayton Rogers takes on the role of Jared Phelps, a charismatic and enigmatic character. Jared is a wealthy businessman with a dark secret, and his connection to a high-profile case brings him face-to-face with Mickey Haller.

These new characters bring their own unique perspectives and dynamics to The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, adding to the complexity of the legal cases and the personal journeys of the main characters. Their interactions with Mickey Haller and the existing cast members will shape the course of the season and provide compelling storylines for viewers to follow.

What can we expect from The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

This season draws inspiration from Connelly's fourth book in the series, The Fifth Witness. After a triumphant courtroom victory at the end of the first season, Mickey finds himself in the spotlight and has his pick of high-profile cases.

However, as Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the actor who portrays Mickey, explains, fame and success come with their fair share of challenges. While Mickey regains his confidence and mojo, he realizes that success also brings a slew of complications that he wasn't fully prepared to handle.

The returning cast members include Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Becki Newton, Elliott Gould, and Krista Warner. This ensemble of talented actors brings depth and complexity to their characters, making The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 a must-watch.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 releases this summer, on Netflix, in two parts. Notably, Part 1 is set to premiere on July 6, followed by Part 2 on August 3, 2023.

