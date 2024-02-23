The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 Episode 1 ending explained: Who Killed Gary?

After gaining massive success across the UK, The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 premiered in the U.S. on February 19, 2024. American audiences were in for a double bonanza as Acorn TV released two episodes from the series back to back. The other episodes of the show will be uploaded on the streaming platform every week.

The premiere episode of the season opens on a boat overlooking the picturesque waters of France. Two divers, who are planning on taking a deep dive into the water, engage in some light banter before they take a plunge. All seems fine, up until the very moment when things suddenly go haywire. As soon as the two divers, Jane and Gary take a deep dive into the ocean, Gary comes across a coin, which is later established to be an antique.

Within moments of finding the coin, Gary is seen fighting for his life with his mouthpiece coming off his face. He is taken up to the boat where Alec, a local and a master of the ocean gives him CPR but to no avail. Gary is declared dead and Caron, an investigator in the case, summons Jean White to help him with it. Later, it is revealed on the show that Alec had killed Gary.

Who killed Gary in The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 Episode 1?

Alec killed Gary in the first episode of The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 (Image via Acorn TV)

The first episode of The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 builds up to the climax where it is finally revealed who Gary's killer was. Jean, who is known for her ways of solving cases like this, started picking up hints from different sources at the very beginning.

She also reached deductions based on conversations she had with people she considered suspects. Her strongest suspects were Gary's fellow divers, Jane and Peter. However, it was later revealed that Alec, who considered himself " a boat boy" was behind all of this.

Who is Gary in The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 Episode 1?

Gary was killed in the first episode of The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 (Image via Acorn TV)

Just like any episode in the past two seasons of the show, The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 also started on a light note until things got complicated. This time the story revolved around the death of a deep-sea diver. However, the victim was no ordinary diver as he, along with his friends, was commissioned by the government to carry out sea-bed mining expeditions underwater.

These expeditions would allow government entities to source valuable minerals such as cobalt, zinc, manganese, and nickel. These would, in turn, be used to make valuable commodities such as smartphones and electric cars.

Jane was one of the prime suspects behind Gary's death in The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 episode 1(Image via Acorn TV)

All was going well for Jane, Gary, and Peter until Jane and Gary decided to dive into the ocean, only to be met with a fatal accident. The two were doing their work as usual when Gary suddenly came across an ancient coin. Jane also came across a similar coin, however, she did not show the same interest as Gary did.

Within moments of this happening, Gary started to suffocate and twirl under the water in discomfort, seemingly having a heart attack. He was brought to the surface by Jane where an attempt to revive him was made. However, he did not survive the situation.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 is currently streaming on Acorn TV across the U.S. Those unable to access it in other regions can use a VPN.

