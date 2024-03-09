The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 Episode 3: Who Killed the Nanny?

In episode 3 of The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3, a mysterious murder takes place a few steps away from La Couronne, a prime cafe-cum-bar in France. Since this shooting incident happens at a bus stop in broad daylight, everyone around is left surprised.

Jean White, an antique dealer who is famous for solving mysteries, gets willingly entangled in the case. This leads Jean to several clues that help her unravel the mystery behind the murder, despite being sidetracked a couple of times

It turns out that the woman who was shot was a young nanny, Madeline. She was employed by a single father named Otis, who had become overly infatuated and obsessed with her. When he confessed his love for the lady, she turned him down. Subsequently, the man shot her with his rifle from a distance, in broad daylight, leading to her death.

What led to the Nanny's death in The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3?

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 episode 3 starts with the murder of an innocent nanny. While two women are standing side-by-side along a pavement, one of them is shot dead. Caron, the local police officer, comes to investigate the matter and finds some clues that could be helpful in the case.

In a chain of events, Jean White, the local antique dealer and a part-time detective also gets involved in the case. Jean and her crime-solving partner, Dom Hayes, embark on a journey to uncover the truth and put the missing pieces of the puzzle together.

While studying the case the detective duo first thought that the murderer intended to kill the woman standing next to the nanny. This led them down the rabbit hole as they looked for information in all the wrong places. But ultimately they were led to Otis, whom they had previously met. Otis was the one who hired Madeline as a nanny (the victim) for his child.

After Jean reveals to Otis that she is aware of his wrongdoing and also the reason behind it, he begins to tell his side of the story. He narrates the incident while holding the same rifle he used to kill Madeline in his hand and starts pointing at Jean and Dom. He goes on to describe his feelings about Madeline and the disappointment he faced when she rejected him.

Otis also reveals that he was not going to kill her but he had found something suspicious that persuaded him to take that action. One day, he found a copy of a letter that Madeline was going to send to Otis's office, claiming that he was unfit for the job. Since Otis was scared of losing his job and his kid, he devised a plan to kill Madeline.

Was the murderer arrested in The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3?

Whenever Jean White takes a case into her own hands, she makes sure that she solves it. Therefore in The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 episode 3 when a woman was killed in broad daylight, Jean left no stone unturned to uncover the truth.

While doing so she did put herself in harm's way but the truth was finally revealed. Ultimately, she was able to get out of the situation with a little help from her detective partner, Dom. Local police officer Caron also appeared at the scene at a crucial point and arrested the miscreant.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 episode 3 premiered on Acorn TV on February 26, 2024