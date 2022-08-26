"The Marshmello question!?! REALLY???"Generation Gap fans slam Bobbie for not answering even the most basic questions

Tonight on Generation Gap, two teams of different generations competed against each to win cash prizes. One of the contestants, Bobbie, claimed that her grandchildren kept her connected to pop culture. Later, the grandmother from another team, Sandye, gave correct answers in all three rounds.

Bobbie could not answer the questions of the younger generation or about her own generation. While she could not recognize Aquaman, Sandye quickly answered questions of the opposite generation, including identifying cronuts and the mystery guest Huey Lewis's instrument of choice.

In the pop quiz round, Bobbie could only answer one question correctly about the songs of her generation, like the American Bandstand. On the other hand, Sandye guessed every question correctly, including Katy Perry's fan base and Taylor Swift's song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

Generation Gap fans praised Sandye for her terrific performance and slammed Bobbie for not even knowing the most basic of questions.

🃏⁷ @jungkewchie The Marshmello question!?! REALLY??? Even with that big ass hint!?! Bobbie needs to get tf off the stage. #generationgap The Marshmello question!?! REALLY??? Even with that big ass hint!?! Bobbie needs to get tf off the stage. #generationgap https://t.co/KpmYm4zWgL

Generation Gap fans took to Twitter to express their dismay about Bobbie's performance on the show. They felt that Sandye and her grandson performed much better.

🃏⁷ @jungkewchie The grandma don’t know shit. Why has this little girl been carrying their team as best she can? This lady don’t even know stuff from HER OWN generation. #generationgap The grandma don’t know shit. Why has this little girl been carrying their team as best she can? This lady don’t even know stuff from HER OWN generation. #generationgap https://t.co/zsT6uorQ7P

What happened on Generation Gap tonight?

Tonight on Generation Gap, two teams, each consisting of two members of different generations, competed against each other to win cash prizes. The teams were:

Skye and Bobbie

Max and Sandye

In the first round of the game, the contestants were asked to answer questions about/ identify objects of the other generation on different topics. No one could identify Fabio or Jason Mamoa.

Skye was able to identify the Twilight franchise. Sandye recognized the Lincoln Logs and Kewpie dolls, earning them $1000, while Bobbie's team was far off and had earned only $500. Sandye's grandson Max identified Marshmallow.

By the end of the round, Skye's team was only at $500, while the competing team had earned $4500 at the time. Tonight's mystery guest was Huey Lewis. He gave multiple hints about his identity, including the instrument of his choice, his Oscar-nominated song Power of Love, dueting with Gwyneth Paltrow, and his famous song Hip to be Square.

He gave a super clue that his name rhymed with Chewy. Max identified his name correctly. The round earned Max's team $8000 cash, but Skye's team still lagged at $8000.

In the pop quiz round, Sandye answered many questions correctly. Max's team's cash prize was up by $16,750, while Skye's team could only win $5,250. Both the kids correctly answered the $2000 question tonight.

The episode description reads,

"Host Kelly Ripa has some big news when Huey Lewis joins as a special guest, and our contestants vie to win the game."

Skye made a comeback in the next round, called the 'Same Name' game. She correctly answered Rae, Cameron, Stallion, Bunny, and Incredible. Max's team could not win much in the round. The total winning amount for Sandye was $22,750, while Skye won $16,250.

The toddler chose the car in this episode in the 'Toddler's choice' round, much to the happiness of Sandye's family.

Generation Gap airs on ABC every Thursday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream episodes of the show on Hulu or the network's website. Season 1 of the show is hosted by Kelly Ripa.

