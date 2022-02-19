The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 1 takeaway: Susie's dilemma 

Susie Myerson has been Midge Maisel's saving grace since the very first episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. If not for her iron grip and belief in Mrs. Maisel, the comic's career would have blown up before it even started.

Season 4 begins with the continuation of the tragic rejection that had befallen both Midge and her manager as the comic had been canceled from Shy Baldwin's European musical tour. We see how manager Suzzie consoles the crestfallen Midge while going through her private battles.

Note: This article contains spoilers from Season 4 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Susie's conflicts revealed in the premiere episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The episode opens with a crestfallen Midge confronting a confused Susie as they return to Queens. Myerson has to slap (literally) sense into her, as an outraged Midge keeps on throwing her clothes out of the cab. She is the one who assures her that her career isn't dead, and they can always start afresh.

Without resorting to heavy exposition, much of the first episode reminds the audience of what happened last season.

Susie's loss of all of Midge's money, as well as the massive scam she committed with her sister, are examples of this. Burning down her childhood house is a get-rich-quick plot that runs into difficulties when the insurance company asks some follow-up questions.

Susie turned to Joel out of desperation to retrieve Midge's lost money. While the two aren't romantically involved, she knows Joel has Midge's back and will always love her. She is the missing link to every problem, as she is the only person who sees things for what they are.

At the end of the episode, Midge complains against a newspaper reviewer who has labeled her a "giggle girl" at the familiar Stage Deli. The tabloid further claims she has slept her way to fame by having affairs with men like Lenny Bruce.

While he doesn't appear in this episode, Lenny is on Midge's mind since she wants to follow in his footsteps. "I want to be me every time I walk on stage," she says, and she wants her manager to help her achieve that goal and "change the business."

It's a big aim, but given everything they've accomplished in the two years since Midge began her comedy career, it's not completely unrealistic.

Susie knows it is her responsibility to get the job done, but given the times that have befallen them, it is but a challenge for them to make it work, especially knowing that she can be arrested at any moment for committing insurance fraud.

