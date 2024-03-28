The Masked Singer season 11 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

Since the eleventh season of The Masked Singer premiered on March 6, 2024, a total of four episodes have been released. The judges' panel for season 11 includes Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora.

The Masked Singer episode was released exclusively on Fox at 8 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. In this TV Theme Night episode, all participants performed "iconic TV theme songs" and impressed season 11 panelists with their signing abilities and stage presence.

Episode 4 started with a brief recap of episode 3 in which Spaghetti & Meatballs had to reveal his identity. After Poodle Moth, Clock, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Lizard's performances, the judges declared Spaghetti & Meatballs and Lizard in the last two spots. Spaghetti & Meatballs, in the end, was unmasked to be the MasterChef judge Joe Bastianich.

What happened on The Masked Singer season 11 episode 4?

After the recap, another Group C contestant Clock appeared on The Masked Singer stage to give clues to the judges. Clock revealed she had gone through a "fair share of ups and downs." She also stated that her marriages "didn't work out" but she's thankful for "something great that came out of them" and that is her children.

The visual package clue included a newspaper headline that stated “Clock Renewed! It’s Always Her Time to Shine," a motor, a photo of her two children, and a Mississippi River Trail. Clock marks her spot as season 11's diva by singing Good Times from the TV show of the same name. Robin guesses Clock is Stephanie Mills, meanwhile Jenny and Ken think it's Debbie Allen and Janet Jackson respectively.

Next up on The Masked Singer was Poodle Mooth who sang Unwritten from The Hills with confidence. Poodle summarized her life story in the clue package and how she uses her talent to "help other kids who are looking for their answers." Pictures in the clue package included cats on an envelope, theater masks, and fireflies. Ken suggested that Poodle Mooth might be Melissa McCarthy, Jenny thought it could be Lauren Graham and Robin guessed Connie Britton.

The third contestant on The Masked Singer stage was Lizard who sang the theme song Scooby-Doo, Where are You? In his clue package, it was revealed:

"I got so good I was offered a dream job at a huge animation studio. Yeah, the mouse was chasing this lizard pretty hard. It was a great opportunity and my dad begged me to take it, but deep down I knew I wanted to be a performer."

As an additional clue, Lizard told the judges:

“A dog actually helped me reach an even bigger audience.”

Judges could sense the familiarity in Lizard's voice. Ken voted for Michael Bivins, Jenny for Ray J, and Rita Ora and Robin for Sisqó as their final answers.

On The Masked Singer season 11 episode 4 stage, Sir Lion sang Love and Marriage from Married…With Children, as the first Wild Card entry of this season. His clue package mentioned his experience as a Hollywood star:

"Like the king of the jungle, I come from a well-known pride, but never took it for granted. I jumped through hoops to become a ringleader in Hollywood, rubbing elbows with everyone from Tom Cruise to Tom Hanks, but in show business, the higher you climb, the harder you fall."

The judges collectively agreed that Sir Lion was no pro at singing. The bottom two contestants Lizard and Sir Lion entered the battle round. In the end, Sir Lion revealed his identity as the TV host Billy Bush.

Stream The Masked Singer on Fox every Wednesday.