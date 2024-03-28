The Masked Singer season 11: Who is the celebrity under the costume of Sir Lion?

The Masked Singer season 11 episode 4 was released exclusively on Fox on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. In this episode, group C contestants Clock, Poodle Moth, and Lizard performed their versions of iconic theme songs once more on the stage.

The first wild card entry on The Masked Singer season 11 surprised viewers, as Sir Lion sang Love and Marriage from Married with Children. Other participants, including Clock and Poodle Moth, sang Good Times and Unwritten from The Hills, respectively. Meanwhile, Lizard showcased his singing abilities by performing Scooby Doo Where Are You? in his reptile voice.

Toward the end of the episode, Lizard and Sir Lion were in the bottom two and were sent into the battle round. For a smackdown, the two participants sang the theme song of The Mask Singer, titled Who Are You. When it was time to announce the results, show host Nick declared Lizard the winner, which meant Sir Lion had to reveal his identity.

According to the judges, Robin's final prediction for Sir Lion's identity was Anderson Cooper, Ken Jeong's guess was Ryan Seacrest, while Rita Ora and Jenny guessed Andy Cohen and Seth Myers, respectively. Finally, when Sir Lion unmasked himself, the judges were surprised to see Billy Bush under the costume.

The Masked Singer Season 11 Wild Card entry Sir Lion was the radio and TV show host Billy Bush

Before performing on The Masked Singer stage, Sir Lion introduced himself through the clue package. He mentioned how his career in Hollywood shared similarities with being the "king of the jungle." Referring to his career's ups and downs, Sir Lion told judges that his success and struggles make him stronger. Summarizing his experiences, he noted:

"I come from a well-known pride, but never took it for granted. I jumped through hoops to become a ringleader in Hollywood, but in show business, the higher you climb, the harder you fall. Luckily, lions are fierce and I’ve landed on my feet no matter what this town throws my way."

He continued:

"In Hollywood, success and struggle go together like a horse and carriage. Now get ready to fall in love with this lion.”

The visual clues included multiple pictures of ticket stubs, a radio, an anchor, a cannon, and a photo of Rockefeller Plaza, alongside a picture of Jerry Seinfeld on a hot air balloon. Giving another hint to The Masked Singer judges, Sir Lion disclosed that he has previously appeared on a TV show with Betty Rubble.

“I wasn’t in the cartoon, but I’ve co-starred on a different TV show with Betty Rubble.”

The judges could sense there wasn't a professional singer inside the costume. The first predictions before the elimination round between Lizard and Sir Lion, were as follows:

Rita Ora: Andy Cohen

Ken Jeong: Ryan Seacrest

Robin Thickie: Anderson Cooper

Unfortunately, all these guesses turned out to be incorrect when Billy Bush revealed himself.

Fans are excited to see the upcoming episode, which will focus on the group C finals and the competition between contestants during the "Shower Anthems" night.

Don't forget to stream The Masked Singer season 11 episode 5 on Fox at 8 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.