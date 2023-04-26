The Masked Singer season 9 episode 11: Release date, plot, and more 

The Masked Singer season 9 is all set to return with another episode this week. The upcoming segment is all about second chances as it’s time for three contestants who were previously saved by the bell to compete once again. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The three "saved by the bell" singers, Mantis, Gargoyle and Medusa, compete for their spot in the quarter finals; two are unmasked and only one goes on to be named the group champion; he or she then battles for a spot in the semi-finals."

Tune in on Wednesday, April 26, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 9.

Mantis, Gargoyle, and Medusa return in the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer season 9

The upcoming episode of the Fox celebrity singing competition, titled Battle of the Saved, will see the return of three contestants who were previously saved by the bell. The feature enabled the judges panel to save the contestants in the first three rounds of the competition, and they are going to return for a special episode to see who joins the other contestants in the quarterfinals of The Masked Singer season 9.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the announcer states that Mantis, Medusa, and Gargoyle were all given a second chance, and in the upcoming episode, they will have to prove that they belong in the competition.

The promo clip also shows Ken Jeong saying that he can feel the tension, while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg states that “she’s killing it.” Nicole Scherzinger states that the contestants are “fighting for it.” The announcer further mentions that only one can join the other contestants in the quarterfinals, while Nick Cannon adds that the votes have been counted. While the result of the episode is not revealed in the promo, Ken adds that he’s “actually speechless.”

Clues for the upcoming masks

Medusa

During her initial appearance on the show, the judges came up with various guesses. Jenny thought that The Masked Singer season 9's Medusa was Ellie Goulding while Ken Jeong thought that it was Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Nicole Scherzinger thought that the royalty clues pointed towards Lorde. Medusa’s clues include a balancing scale, a large knight, and a bishop from chess, a true love heart tattoo, Buckingham Palace, and planets and asteroids.

Mantis

Mantis is back for another chance to make it to the quarterfinals. According to Robin Thicke, the singer is Dennis Quaid, while Jenny thinks that it’s Kevin Bacon.

His clue package includes a trailer for an action movie, in which he wants to “let loose and dance with the wolves,” and appears on Broadway and “the silver screen,” and a book called Lord of the Flies.

Gargoyle

Gargolye’s first performance on The Masked Singer season 9 was One Call Away by Charlie Puth.

His clue package reveals that he’s known that he’s wanted to be a superhero since he was six years old, that his father told him not to let anyone tell him he couldn’t do anything (which eventually became his superpower), an I Heart LA jukebox, a father wearing a “World’s Greatest Dad” tshirt, a video game controller, hot sauce on a taco, explosions and lightings, and a Masked Express Charge Card.

