The Masked Singer season 9 episode 2 release date, time and plot

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 2, ABBA Night, will air on the Fox channel on Wednesday, February 22, at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the episode on Hulu one day after the television premiere.

The episode will feature Medusa trying to beat Rock Lobster and Night Owl to earn a spot in the semi-finals. She has already defeated Mustang (Sara Evans) and Gnome (Dick Van Dyke) in their intense singing battle in episode 1.

Fox's description of the episode reads,

"An episode full of pop rock and disco nostalgia, as the reigning champ takes on two new celebrity singers, each performing iconic songs, including "Dancing Queen," "Fernando" and S.O.S.," from the one and only Swedish supergroup, ABBA. The stakes are higher than ever as the crowning champion of the episode will head straight to the semi-finals."

What to expect from The Masked Singer season 9, episode 2?

This week's episode of The Masked Singer will be filled with high-energy drama and "disco nostalgia" as the three singers will perform the iconic songs of the 1972 band ABBA. Medusa, Rock Lobster, and Night Owl will first perform individually, while the least-scoring singer will be unmasked and eliminated from the show.

After that, the remaining two contestants will indulge in an intense singing battle over the same song. The judges will then announce the competition winner, whose identity will not be revealed, and who will head straight to the semi-finals. Rock Lobster is introduced as the most "out of control" character in a promo as the singer keeps running on and off stage.

On the other hand, Night Owl can be seen giving a calm yet electric performance with background singers. Medusa's current identity clues include a true love heart tattoo, a large knight, a balance scale, Buckingham Palace, planets, and asteroids.

The singer revealed that she

"grew up far from the spotlight, a dancer in the dark, and I never quite fit in. I mean, look at me!"

Medusa also hinted that,

"Embracing my oddities, snakes and all, has taken me far. From the Super Bowl to this very stage - that's right, technically I've been here before."

Her swag bag included a DVD for a film called Medusa: Snakes on the Astral Plane, which had $340 million written on them.

What happened on The Masked Singer season 9, episode 1?

Fox's description of the season premiere episode reads,

"The Season 9 premiere adds a new twist to the proceedings: panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from elimination with the "Ding Dong Keep it On" bell."

Last week on The Masked Singer, the judges announced a new concept: they could save one eliminated singer from each team, to be used only once a season for the respective group by ringing a bell.

Mustang sang Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" in the individual battle round while Gnome performed Billie Holiday's "When You're Smiling." Gnome lost the first round and was revealed to be Dick Van Dyke. Mustang lost the second round and was revealed to be singer Sara Evans.

Medusa remained masked and delivered a captivating performance of "Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish and "Diamonds" by Rihanna, which impressed the judges.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

