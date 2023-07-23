The Mega-Brands That Built America release date, air time, and plot 

HISTORY Channel is all set to debut a new season of The Mega-Brands That Built America on Sunday, July 23 at 10 pm ET. Throughout the series, viewers will gain a great deal of insight into how some of the most influential brands in the world came to be, and what their origin story is, from the beginning to the present.

The Mega-Brands That Built America promises to take its viewers on a journey of everything they need to know about the brands they see every day, as well as their inspirational stories and the impact they have made on the world. The HISTORY Channel mentions the following in its press release about the show:

“THE Mega-Brands That Built America is the newest series in History’s “That Built” franchise, telling the origin stories of some of the most successful businesses in history: from mega-stores like Costco and Walmart to sporting goods giants like Spalding and Wilson, titans like Ivory Soap, Schick and Gillette, to shipping giants like FedEx and UPS, and countless more of the biggest brand names in history.”

It also mentions the following:

“Each story is told through the “That Built” franchises’ signature blend of expert interviews and archival, mixed with original premium recreations."

In addition, The Mega-Brands That Built America will also showcase the entrepreneurs who came up with the idea of something they then turned into a brand. In the upcoming episodes, their journey towards bringing their ideas to fruition will be outlined. The show will not only focus on their achievements but also provide insights into the struggles they have faced to get where they are today.

The Mega-Brands That Built America season 1: What can fans expect?

The show, The Mega-Brands That Built America, aims to showcase the journey of those who have transformed the world of business. This series will celebrate the uniqueness, ideas, and struggles of these individuals to achieve their dreams. The show will provide fans with a deep understanding of the leaders who have built mega brands in America.

Among the leaders featured in the show are Sam Walton, known for his work in Walmart and Sam's Club. His struggles, failures, and fortunes built through his hardwork will be revealed in the series. Along with him, A.G. Spalding, Harley Procter & James Gamble, Jacob Schick, and King C. Gillette, are the other names whose journeys will be discussed on the show.

The executive producers of this series are Kim Woodard, Greg Henry, Isaac Holub, George Kralovansky, Shari Ortner, Brian Burstein, Harry Courniotes, Jim Pasquarella, and Brandy Crawford-Uriu. Battle of the Superstores, the premiere episode of the show, revolves around the following synopsis:

“Founding fathers of the biggest retail stores in the world battle to be the first to innovate, build, and revolutionize the industry; one of the top businessmen of the 20th century, Sam Walton, will construct the world's largest retail empire.”

Following this, the second episode of the series, titled The World Delivered, will air on July 30, 2023, followed by weekly releases of the rest of the episodes. The show's trailer has already been released, showcasing American leaders from retail, sports, healthcare, and electronics. There has been a positive reaction on social media to it as well.

Fans can watch the latest episode of The Mega-Brands That Built America season 1 on History Channel on Sunday, July 23, at 10:00 pm ET. Hulu will also release the latest episodes of the show.