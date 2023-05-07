The Muppets Mayhem: Release date, cast and everything to know about Disney musical

The Muppets Mayhem will see the return of Walt Disney's delightful ensemble cast of puppet characters who have won hearts since 2004.

The ten-episode series will follow Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, in their first-ever solo series as they attempt to record their very first album and their junior A&R executive Nora who must deal with their madness as they come face to face with the modern music business.

Here's everything the viewers need to know about the beloved characters and their much-awaited series that is all set to premiere on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 3:01 a.m. ET on Disney+.

The Muppets Mayhem promises an exciting escapade for Disney fans

The official trailer for the series was released on April 11, 2023, and it depicts exactly what the name of the show suggests, i.e., 'mayhem.'

The trailer takes us back to the evergreen days of the Muppet Universe when Dr. Teeth and Electric Mayhem were widely popular for their songs and how they managed to influence the celebrities of today. They were the stars of the '80s and achieved almost everything in their musical careers, except obviously they never recorded an album together for which they blame the crazy life they led in the '80s.

The Muppets Mayhem trailer further acquaints us with Nora, played by Lilly Singh, a junior A&R executive at Blackstown Records who takes up the initiative of helping the forgotten stars record an album. However, the task may not be as easy as she thought it would be. The band, used to their old-school ways is shown having a hard time with the new music genre and instruments.

In another hilarious snippet from The Muppets Mayhem, the band is also seen experimenting with the DJ music genre with the help of the much-famed DJ Zedd. The show promises to hit it out of the park with its unique storyline and surprise cameos from celebrities. It has already managed to create a huge fanbase by releasing a single from the band during the D23 Expo 2022, namely, Can You Picture That?

The Muppets, throughout history, have been praised for their songs, their jokes, their fashion, their love, their sweetness, and their charm, and The Muppets Mayhem promises to continue that legacy. The show premieres this Wednesday and fans can't wait to see how it manages to venture into more fun and insightful storylines with their favorite characters going forward.

The Muppets Mayhem cast

The lead role of Nora is played by the very famous Lilly Singh. Viewers are well acquainted with the star from her work in numerous shows including Canada's Got Talent, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, and Dollface, among many others.

While, Tahj Mowry, best known for his work in Smart Guy and Full House, will be playing the role of Gary "Moog" Moogwski. Mowry's character will be assisting the former's in her quest to get the band to record a new album.

The series cast also includes Saara Chaudry and Anders Holm portraying pivotal characters in the show, however not many details are known about their characters as of yet. The Muppets in the show will be voiced by: Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth; Peter Linz as Lips; Eric Jacobson as Animal; Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper; David Rudman as Janice and Dave Goelz as Zoot.

The show will also include many celebrity cameos including those by Lil Nas X, Sofia Carson, Zedd, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Freeman, Joe Lo Truglio, Kevin Smith, and Ryan Seacrest, among numerous others.

The Muppets Mayhem is host to a thoroughly talented star cast that promises to deliver a stunning performance in the show based on the trailer. The show is produced by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, Michael Bostick, Kris Eber, David Lightbody, and Leigh Slaughter.

Stream The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+ from Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

