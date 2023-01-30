The Mysterious Benedict Society canceled by Disney+ after season 2

Disney+ has canceled The Mysterious Benedict Society, and the news was revealed on Twitter by none other than its co-creator/executive producer Phil Hay.

The show, based on the children's book of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart, was created by Phil Hay & Matt Manfredi. The Mysterious Benedict Society follows the story of four kids who are brought together by Mr. Nicholas Benedict during a global crisis called "The Emergency". Nicholas has type 1 narcolepsy with cataplexy and faints on a day-to-day basis.

The show's synopsis, according to IMDb reads,

"A group of gifted orphans are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission."

Needless to say, fans of the show are quite upset with the news of its cancelation.

Disney+ is yet to comment on the cancelation of The Mysterious Benedict Society

Show creator Phil Hay took to Twitter to reveal the news, expressing his gratitude to everyone who was a part of the journey and saying how proud he was of the show. He also explained how he had zero regrets about the journey, stating:

"Dear friends — Season 2 will mark the end of The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets — so proud of what we made!"

Disney+, however, is yet to comment on the cancelation.

Phil Hay @phillycarly Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY’s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made! (1/3 ) Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY’s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made! (1/3 )

Since the show is not going to get a fitting ending upon its cancelation, Hay jokingly gave a spoiler by saying that all the kids are happy in the end and stay friends forever. He said:

"So grateful to every one of you who made a place for our show in your home & heart… You made it wonderful and we loved every minute. The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+ and you can find it whenever you want to visit. Spoiler alert for how the story ends: The kids stay friends forever."

Tony Hale, who portrays Mr. Nicholas Benedict, the leader of The Mysterious Benedict Society, commented on the news as well on his social media. He posted a picture of the show's cast and wrote a heartfelt message in the caption, noting:

"Hard to say goodbye to the #MysteriousBenedictSociety, but so INCREDIBLY thankful to @disneyplus for allowing us two seasons of this beautiful story written by Trenton Stewart"

He continued,

"Thanks to all the top notch writers, producers, crew and cast…wonderful story, even more wonderful people."

The children's books were written by American author Trenton Lee Stewart. The Mysterious Benedict Society book series consists of four novels, narrating the story of four children, who are gathered together by the eccentric Mr. Benedict.

More about The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Tony Hale as Mr. Nicholas Benedict, Kristen Schaal as Number Two, MaameYaa Boafo as Rhonda Kazembe, Ryan Hurst as Milligan, Gia Sandhu as Ms. Perumal, Mystic Inscho as Reynard "Reynie" Muldoon, Seth Carr as George "Sticky" Washington, Emmy DeOliveira as Kate Wetherall, and Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire.

Meanwhile, Saara Chaudry, Katherine Evans, Ben Cockell, Reece Noi, and others appear in recurring roles.

The first season premiered in 2021, while the second installment dropped in 2022. Both seasons consisted of eight episodes each. James Bobin, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi, Deepak Nayar, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, and Jamie Tarses served as the show's executive producers.

The show's music was helmed by Theodore Shapiro and Joseph Shirley.

Poll : 0 votes