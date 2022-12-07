Naomi Osaka adores the illustrations in her first children's book 'The Way Champs Play'

Naomi Osaka is impressed by the illustrations in her new children’s book, ‘The Way Champs Play”.

The four-time Grand Slam champion published her debut children’s book yesterday (December 6). It was her first publication project under her firm Hanakuma.

She took to her Instagram story to express her admiration over the illustrations in her new book, writing:

“When I tell you the illustrations are beyond beautiful"

Osaka's Instagram story

The illustrations in the book are done by Kamala Nair, an architect, children’s book illustrator and an author.

Naomi Osaka has also arranged a meet-and-greet at Barnes and Noble at the Grove in Los Angeles, California, on December 8, where she will be handing out pre-signed copies of her new book. She announced the news via her social media handles, writing:

“Can’t wait to celebrate the release of my first children book ‘The Way Champs Play’ with a meet and greet at Barnes and Noble at the Grove next Thursday. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Hope to see you there.”

"I hope this book inspires kids to chase their dreams" - Naomi Osaka on her new children's book 'The Way Champs Play'

Naomi Osaka pictured during the 2022 Miami Open

Naomi Osaka announced the release of her book in October. The tennis star expressed hope on social media that her book will inspire children to go after their dreams. She added that it holds a special place in her heart since a portion of the proceeds will aid her foundation, Play Academy with Naomi Osaka, which supports young girls in sports.

"So excited to finally announce the release of my first children’s book, The Way Champs Play. It's the first publishing project under my production company @hanakuma," Osaka wrote on Instagram.

"I hope this book inspires kids to chase their dreams and encourages them to believe they can do anything they put their minds to. This book holds an extra special place in my heart as a portion of the proceeds will go to my foundation @playacademynaomi which works to support young girls in sport," she added.

"It officially releases on December 6th, but you can pre-order today at the link in my bio and get a signed bookplate to put inside your book," Osaka concluded.

Osaka's 2022 season came to an end in front of her home audience at the Toray Pan Pacific Open when she was forced to retire from her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to stomach pain.

Her best Grand Slam performance came at the Australian Open when she advanced to the third round before losing to Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 3-6, 6-7. Her best result of the year came at the Miami Open, where she advanced to the final but fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 6-0.

For the first time since 2017, Naomi Osaka's season ended without any Grand Slam titles. Osaka has only played 23 matches this season, with a 14-9 win-loss record. She concluded the season ranked No. 42 in the world.

