"The next Ed Sheeran": Fans react to singer Lee Collinson's performance on America's Got Talent 

The premiere episode of America's Got Talent began with a bang on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on NBC. The reality talent competition saw many incredible performers grace the stage and attempt to impress the judges and the live audience. While some won a straight ticket to the next round with the approval of all four experts, others weren't impressive enough to make the cut.

Lee Collinson, a singer from the UK, wowed the judges and the audience with his performance. One fan tweeted:

America's Got Talent was recently renewed for the seventeenth season in a row. Fan-favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum are back and will be judging the competition to decide which contestants pass the audition rounds.

Fans react to America's Got Talent contestant Lee Collinson's performance

Fans were impressed with the America's Got Talent contestant's performance and took to social media to express their feelings.

Lynn Chevelle @lcwater_lynn @AGT Lee was amazing. He will most definitely have a singing career. This season of #AGT so far is the best. Each act is in a category of their own and have not disappointed. @AGT Lee was amazing. He will most definitely have a singing career. This season of #AGT so far is the best. Each act is in a category of their own and have not disappointed.

miranda ✿ @introvert_412 At first, I wasn’t sure how Lee’s audition was going to go, but he actually has a pretty good voice. #AGT #AGT Premiere At first, I wasn’t sure how Lee’s audition was going to go, but he actually has a pretty good voice. #AGT #AGTPremiere

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Love that performance from Lee I can see him moving on to the next round and he puts up fences for a living in the UK (not a 🗡️ fencer by the way) #AGT Love that performance from Lee I can see him moving on to the next round and he puts up fences for a living in the UK (not a 🗡️ fencer by the way) #AGT

Jacob Elyachar @JacobElyachar Remember this name- Lee Collinson! He is going to do great things! #AGT Remember this name- Lee Collinson! He is going to do great things! #AGT

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 He sounded amazing during his audition, It was a great performance for lee collinson #AGT He sounded amazing during his audition, It was a great performance for lee collinson #AGT.

Who is America's Got Talent contestant Lee Collinson?

The 21-year-old singer from England auditioned for the premiere episode of America's Got Talent Season 17. He swept the judges off their feet with his melodic performance of Dermot Kennedy's hit Higher Days. The star wanted to talk about happier days after the pandemic, as he himself had lost his friend to the virus. The singer received a "Yes" from all four judges and moved on to the next round.

The contestant hails from Southampton, England and is very close to his mother. After his audition, the judges requested that he call his mother to let her know about the result. It was a heartwarming moment for the audience and Lee himself when the judges announced their votes while on a FaceTime call with his mother.

The America's Got Talent contestant was already preparing to become a huge star before coming on to the show. AGT wasn't his first attempt at a talent competition. Back in Britain, Lee appeared on a show called Little Mix: The Search. The BBC show aired from September 2020 to November 2020 and featured members of the popular girl band Little Mix as the judges of the singing competition. The series aired in an effort to discover talented singers and pair them into groups to perform and compete against other teams.

The group that wins will get a chance to perform with Little Mix during their confetti tour. Lee teamed up with fellow contestants Kaci Brookz, Adam Harison, Talis Eros, and Zeekay on a team called New Priority. Unfortunately, the group was eliminated in the semi-finals.

Since the show, the America's Got Talent contestant has released two singles: That's Okay in 2020 (which had over 21K listeners) and I Know in 2021 (with more than 30K listeners). Lee is also very active on social media and boasts over 24k followers on Instagram.

The singer took to Instagram to share the news of his performance on AGT and said:

The premiere episode of the competition was a show-stopper. Many incredible performances graced the stage and impressed both judges and viewers alike. Contestants who moved to the next round included magician Merchant Vera, ventriloquist Celina Munoz, and comedian Mike E. Winfield, among many others.

Readers can tune in to an all-new episode of America's Got Talent next week on Tuesday, June 6, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on NBC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far