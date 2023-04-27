"The Nintendo switches": Air Jordan 1 Low OG "UNC to CHI"⁠ colors fail to impress sneaker community

The Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC to Chicago" is a hybrid colorway that pays homage to Michael Jordan's basketball journey. The shoe features a mix of two popular colorways. The heel starts off in the University of North Carolina's signature blue and transitions to the Chicago Bulls' signature red. It has a white midsole, red outsole, and classic Nike branding.

The shoe was initially released on February 14, 2020. Nike will soon drop a similar colorway in AJ 1 Low.

A few days ago, the first look of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "UNC to CHI"⁠ made its way to the internet and it failed to impress the sneaker community. People took to social media to call the new model "Nintendo switches."

Fans react to the new Air Jordan 1 Low OG "UNC to CHI"⁠ colorway

At the time of its release, the Nike "UNC to Chicago" colorway generated a lot of buzz among sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Michael Jordan. It remains a sought-after sneaker among collectors and fans of Jordan's legacy. Considering the hype over the colorway of Air Jordan 1 High, Nike decided to release a similar colorway in the form of Air Jordan 1 Low.

In the first week of March 2023, the sneakers' first look was shared by various sneakers outlets via social media platforms. While several sneakerheads reacted positively to the news, others weren't as excited about the shoes.

Fans said that Nike lacks creativity in the new releases as the brand re-released the same color and the same model, with a few changes that don't seem as appealing. Some weren't happy with AJ 1 Low and claimed that the colorway looked better on AJ 1 High.

The original Instagram post made by @sneakernews had a lot of reactions by fans discussing their thoughts about the shoes.

More about the upcoming new Air Jordan 1 Low OG "UNC to CHI"⁠ sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "UNC to CHI" is a women's exclusive sneaker that is set to be released on July 26, 2023. The shoe features a mix of two popular colorways. While the heel starts off in the University of North Carolina's signature blue and transitions to the Chicago Bulls' signature red.

The shoe is composed of a black tumbled leather upper with red and university blue overlays. It has a white midsole, red outsole, and classic Nike branding. The shoe is set to retail for $140 and will be available at select Jordan Brand stockists and online.

All of the original concept details, including the "Dark Powder Blue" and "Gym Red" accents on the heel, toe box, and sidewall swooshes remain on the newly unveiled low-top. Similar to Air Jordan 1 which helped popularize the NCAA to NBA tale, the remainder of the upper is divided among smooth and tumbled leather panels.

The sole unit is clutter-free, opting for a clean white color scheme for the midsole cushioning underfoot. The outsoles are a bright ruby color to show support for the Chicago Bulls.

