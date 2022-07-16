The Office Lego set: Preorder details, where to buy, price, features, and all you need to know

On Saturday, July 16, The Lego Group announced their official set based on NBC's renowned Emmy-winning show The Office. The set recreates the building floor of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company's Scranton branch from the show.

As per the toy maker's press release, the set will include almost all significant characters of the show who worked in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch. This set is part of the firm's IDEAS line, which means that the idea to release the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch office with the workers as a set came from a fan, who pitched it to the toy company.

The official press release cited New York-based marketing professional Jaijai Lewis as the one who thought of this idea. Previously, through the IDEAS program, Lewis had two of his earlier pitches turned into viable products.

When is Lego's The Office set releasing? Further details explored

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm LEGO has officially revealed their ‘THE OFFICE’ set.



It will cost $120 and release on October 1. LEGO has officially revealed their ‘THE OFFICE’ set.It will cost $120 and release on October 1. https://t.co/tYjXwsDmsa

The new set, priced at $119.99, is expected to be shipped from October 1, 2022. It is currently available for pre-orders on Lego's official website. Reportedly, the set will also be available exclusively at Walmart. Prices outside the U.S. are not known at the moment.

The press release states:

"Relive hilarious and heartwarming scenes from the Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office – streaming now exclusively on Peacock – with this new, fantastic LEGO® Ideas display model."

Meanwhile, Lewis, who conceived the idea behind this set, added:

"It was a lot of fun to recreate classic moments from the show over the years. Even after I hit 10,000 votes, I continued adding new features to improve the model. One of my biggest changes was rescaling it to make the set smaller while keeping so many characters. I'm so grateful to the fans who came out to promote and vote for my latest designs, it really means a lot to me."

Lego's The Office "An American Workplace" (21336) display set comes with 1164 pieces and targets grown-ups since the smaller pieces may pose a choking hazard to children. The set includes 15 mini figures of beloved Scranton branch employees like Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Michael Scott, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Phyllis Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson, and Darryl Philbin.

Furthermore, the set features one of Angela's cats, named Garbage. Per the product's description page, all mini figures will come with two different facial expressions, which can be switched upon turning the head of the figurines.

Layout of the set

The layout of the set (Image via The Lego Group)

Lego's The Office set will depict the accurate floorplan of the Scranton branch office building. It features the entry and reception area with a sofa, the conference room, Micheal Scott's office, which is detachable, and the desks of Jim, Dwight, Stanley, and Phyllis.

The dimensions of The Office X Lego set are said to be, "3 in. (7 cm) high, 12 in. (30 cm) wide and ten in. (25 cm) deep."

Accessories and props

The prop accessories that comes with the mini figures (Image via The Lego Group)

As evident from the product images, The Office X Lego set will come with accessories reminiscent of the series' memorable moments. While Meredith will come with a detachable coffee mug, Ryan will have a cellphone. Similarly, other accessories include Jim's teapot, Micheal's "World's Best Boss" coffee mug, Oscar's calculator, Kevin's famous can of chilis, Stanley's pretzels, and a bundle of Dwight's Schrute Bucks. The set will also feature Michael's screenplay, Jim's engagement ring for Pam, and the world-famous comedy gag from Jim's pranks on Dwight, aka the stapler in gelatin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far