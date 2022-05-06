The Pentaverate takeaway: Mike Myers' comedy is inspired by a dark indie rom-com from the 1990s

The Pentaverate, a Netflix original comedy coming from Mike Myers, seems to have won hearts. Seeing Myers on screen after ten years, and that too in an array of roles, has proved to be fulfilling for viewers.

The Netflix series, which dropped today, follows Ken Scarborough, a Canadian journalist who is in search of a big story that will save his job. It is then that he stumbles onto the mystery of Pentaverate, a secret society of five who have entrusted themselves with managing world affairs.

All about The Pentaverate

The Pentaverate, as the name suggests, is a secret society of five men who have been working to influence world events since 1347. When a Canadian journalist gets to know about this, he must go on a perilous mission to uncover the organization.

But little does he know how closely he will be involved with the situation, before becoming consumed by the affairs of the secret society. Sooner rather than later, he becomes a part of it himself.

When the society is threatened by some of the members who have turned to the dark side, which may in turn compromise world peace, other members along with Ken and Reilly, a secret spy, must do everything in their power to stop Pentaverate from falling into the wrong hands. Will Ken be able to save the secret society and restore peace? Watch the Netflix series to find out.

How is the series related to the 1993 dark comedy So I Married an Axe Murderer

So I Married an Axe Murderer is a 1993 dark romantic comedy about a man who falls in love with someone who everyone thinks is an axe murderer. The film stars Mike Myers, who also stars in The Pentaverate.

Myers played the protagonist Charlie MacKenzie in the 1993 rom-com, whose dad (Stuart), also played by Mike, reveals the existence of a secret society of five by the name of Pentaverate. In So I Married an Axe Murderer, this revelation is nothing more than a conspiracy theory, but it was an unforgettable one.

Stuart learns of Pentaverate from Weekly World News and shares the theory with Charlie’s friend, Tony. According to Stuart, Pentaverate consists of five of the wealthiest powers in the world: the queen, the Vatican, the Gettys, the Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders.

Stuart believes that this society runs newspapers and controls world events, all from their secret headquarters, while staying anonymous.

Myers has taken up the concept from his 1993 feature and by collaborating with Netflix, he created an entire series out of it. By elaborating on the conspiracy theory introduced in So I Married an Axe Murderer, Myers has created a humorous and absurdist comedy drama that is entertaining and intriguing at the same time.

Catch Mike Myers in eight different roles in the Netflix original series which is now streaming.

