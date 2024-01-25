"The plate will now be expensive": Rihanna drawing a face on a plate sparks hilarious reactions

Popular singer and businesswoman Rihanna was spotted drawing a picture on a plate, which resembled her Instagram profile picture, on Monday, January 22, 2024. The star was at the Siena restaurant in Paris, just hours after enjoying Dior's Haute Couture show during Fashion Week.

The 35-year-old doodled a face with an indifferent expression, with a few short spikes of hair and distinct ponytails on each side. Many fans noted that the picture she drew on one of the restaurant's plates resembled her profile photo. She also gave her autograph below the art, as per People.

Netizens went on various social media platforms to quip about the singer's drawing skills.

Netizens react to Rihanna drawing on a plate at the Siena restaurant in Paris amid Fashion Week

The Siena restaurant is located in Marché Saint-Honoré, Paris, France. It is a fine dining eatery frequented by singers, actors, and NBA players. The restaurant has a tradition of having celebrities give their signatures on a plate and pose with it for their Instagram account.

Siena posted various pictures and a video of Rihanna on Monday, as she drew a picture of seemingly a girl with a poker face. The drawing is the same one she has had for years on her Instagram profile. The clip had Needed Me playing in the background, a song from her eighth studio album that was released on March 26, 2016, as per Billboard.

The singer wore a black bralette, which she layered with an oversized snakeskin coat. She completed the look with leather trousers and strappy heels, while toting her essentials for the evening in a $6K Lady Dior bag, as per People.

When Rihanna, also known as Riri, was walking out of the restaurant, she was guided through the crowd by security, as eager fans waited to catch a glimpse of the star. Despite struggling through the sea of people, the singer appeared in high spirits and flashed a huge smile.

Netizens quipped about the celebrity's artistic skills on social media, while also speculating about the new cost of the plate, now that Riri has signed it.

Dior's haute couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Monday had a guest list of A-list celebrities, including Riri, who arrived wearing some of their best looks. The singer had a sweet interaction with actress Natalie Portman at the event.

Rihanna and Natalie Portman gush over meeting each other

In other news, Rihanna and Natalie Portman bumped into each other at the Dior show on Monday. Their sweet interaction began with a big hug before the two stars began praising one another. Portman told the singer that she loved her, who reciprocated with a "I am a f*cking fan." The singer added,

"You are one of the hottest b*tches in Hollywood. Forever."

The Oscar-winning actress appeared surprised by the compliment, telling Riri,

"Are you kidding me? I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out."

She then gushed over her right back, telling Rihanna,

"I love you and I listen to your music all the time… you’re just such a queen. Thank you."

The pair then snapped a photo together, following a request from Riri and an enthusiastic “please” from Portman, before embracing again, as per People. One of their hugs was captured in a candid photo, which the Black Swan actress then shared on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that the special moment is still on her mind.

Other celebrities who attended the event were Anya Taylor Joy, The Crown‘s Elizabeth Debicki, SZA, Glenn Close, Juliette Binoche, and Ben Mendelsohn, among others, as per Billboard.

