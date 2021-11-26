'The Power of the Dog' cast list: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and others star in Netflix film

The Power of the Dog is a western drama written and directed by Academy Award-winning Jane Campion (The Piano). The film is set in 1925 and revolves around Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), who is a handsome, brutal ranch hand. A cowboy to his core, he works with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) and the pair are affluent ranchers in Montana.

While having a meal at the Red Mill, the brothers meet Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the widowed owner of Red Mill, and her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). George eventually marries Rose but Phil torments the mother and son. However, Peter impresses the unrelenting ranch hand despite his harshness, evoking a marvelous dynamic between the two actors.

The Power of the Dog released in select theaters in November and will be available on Netflix from December 1. The film has already received immense praise at the Toronto International Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival, and the BFI London Film Festival. Jane Campion also won the Best Director title at the Venice Film Festival for The Power of the Dog.

Here's a look at the cast list of the 2021 western drama.

'The Power of the Dog' cast coming soon on Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank

This man surely needs no introduction. Benedict Cumberbatch is known for super hit films such as Marvel's Doctor Strange, The Imitation Game, The Courier, The Mauritanian, 1917, Patrick Melrose, and many others. He gained worldwide popularity through his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in BBC's Sherlock. Not surprisingly, the famous English actor has received various accolades for his breathtaking performances on screen and stage.

In The Power of the Dog, Cumberbatch is being touted as having delivered his career's best performance till date.

Kirsten Dunst as Rose Gordon

Playing Rose, the widowed restaurant owner in The Power of the Dog, Kirsten Dunst is a well-known American actress and model. She is of Spider-Man fame, having played the role of Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man (2002), and its sequels Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

She first gained recognition for her role as a child vampire Claudia in Interview With the Vampire. Her other notable works include Bring It On, Marie Antoinette, Elizabethtown, and many more.

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Peter Gordon

Kodi Smit-McPhee is an Australian actor known for his roles in The Road, Let Me In, ParaNorman, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. He is seen playing the role of Peter Gordon in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog.

Jesse Plemons as George Burbank

Playing Phil's brother George in The Power of the Dog, Jesse Plemons is an American actor known for his roles in Breaking Bad and its sequel El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. He started his acting career as a child actor and made a breakthrough with his role as Landry Clarke in NBC's Friday Night Lights (2006-2011).

The other cast members include Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Thomasin McKenzie, and Geneviève Lemon.

Stream The Power of the Dog on Netflix, available from December 1.

