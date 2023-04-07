The Professional Bridesmaid on Hallmark: Cast list and characters explored

The upcoming Hallmark romantic comedy movie, The Professional Bridesmaid, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The movie revolves around a professional bridesmaid who books a grand wedding, following which she tries to keep her identity a secret from those present at the function, apart from a reporter covering the wedding. Check out Hallmark's official synopsis of the movie:

''When a Professional Bridesmaid books a high-profile wedding, she must keep her true identity a secret, not only from the wedding party, but also from the handsome reporter covering the event.''

The movie stars Hunter King in the lead role, alongside numerous others playing crucial supporting characters. The film is helmed by Peter Benson.

Hallmark's The Professional Bridesmaid cast list: Hunter King and others feature in the new romantic comedy movie

1) Hunter King as Maggie Bailey

Hunter King portrays protagonist Maggie Bailey in Hallmark's The Professional Bridesmaid. Maggie is a professional bridesmaid who's trying to hide her true identity during a wedding. She is the movie's main character, and the tale revolves around her journey.

Hunter King looked quite impressive in the film's preview, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Apart from The Professional Bridesmaid, Hunter King is known for her performances in numerous other TV shows and films like A Royal Corgi Christmas, Life in Pieces, and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, to name a few.

2) Chandler Massey as Henry

Chandler Massey plays the role of Henry in the new Hallmark romantic comedy movie. Henry seems to be the charming and charismatic reporter who's covering the wedding function. Chandler Massey's sizzling onscreen chemistry with Hunter King is one of the defining elements of the trailer.

Massey's other film and TV acting credits include A Tale of Two Christmases, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, and Next Stop, Christmas, among many more.

3) Francesca Bianchi as Alexis

Francesca Bianchi stars as Alexis in The Professional Bridesmaid. Alexis is one of Maggie's clients. She is the daughter of Columbus' mayor, and it is her wedding that the story focuses on. Apart from that, not much else is known about her character, but fans can anticipate her playing a significant role in the narrative.

Francesca Bianchi has previously appeared in Project Blue Book, The Order, A Million Little Things, and many more.

The network has not provided any information on the remaining supporting cast except for the individuals named above.

Hallmark dropped the official preview for The Professional Bridesmaid on March 29, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous hilarious and awkward moments set to unfold in the new romantic comedy flick.

The primary focus of the preview is Maggie, while it also briefly shows her interactions with Henry, a handsome reporter. It'll be interesting to see how their love story pans out. Fans who enjoyed Hallmark's other popular movies like A Winning Team and Love in the Maldives should definitely check this one out.

Don't forget to catch The Professional Bridesmaid on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes