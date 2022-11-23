"The psychopath profited off the carnage": Netizens divided after Fauci urges Americans to get Covid shot

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. medical advisor to the president and the face of the American COVID-19 response, urged people to get their booster shots ahead of his retirement in December.

Fauci will be stepping down from his post as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden. The physician-scientist held the former position for 38 years.

Karine Jean-Pierre @PressSec Dr. Fauci is a pillar of the public health community. From HIV and AIDS to Ebola to COVID, he has kept the American public informed and prepared through multiple crises. It was an honor having him in the briefing room to remind Americans on the importance of getting vaccinated. Dr. Fauci is a pillar of the public health community. From HIV and AIDS to Ebola to COVID, he has kept the American public informed and prepared through multiple crises. It was an honor having him in the briefing room to remind Americans on the importance of getting vaccinated. https://t.co/O0qXuNpY11

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Fauci addressed people from the White House "one last time." He urged everyone to get the latest booster shots for better immunity to the newer COVID-19 variants, BA.4 and BA.5. He said that for their safety, everyone who is eligible needs to get the updated Covid-19 shot to "protect yourself, your family, and your community."

Internet users were divided over the statement. One person said that the physician didn't just "get away with funding the virus, the psychopath profited off the carnage."

thebradfordfile @thebradfordfile Dr. Fauci didn't just get away with funding the virus -- the psychopath profited off the carnage. Dr. Fauci didn't just get away with funding the virus -- the psychopath profited off the carnage.

Internet users divided over Dr. Fauci's booster shot announcement and retirement news

Internet users immediately took to social media to express their opinions on the top medical advisor's retirement. Many thanked him for his service, especially during the pandemic, and even called him an "American hero," while others pointed out his scholarly accomplishments.

Meanwhile, some commented on the apparent botched COVID response that led to the deaths of more than a million Americans. They asked for him to be indicted or sent to prison.

Here are some of the responses seen on Twitter:

People had mixed reactions to the physician's statement about getting the Covid-19 vaccination (Image via Twitter/thejackhopkins)

Geraldo Rivera @GeraldoRivera Unless the myriad conspiracy theorists come up with something real-which they obviously have been unable to after three years of trying-Dr. Anthony Fauci deserves to be hailed as an American hero who deserves our gratitude for his steadfast service fighting the COVID plague. Unless the myriad conspiracy theorists come up with something real-which they obviously have been unable to after three years of trying-Dr. Anthony Fauci deserves to be hailed as an American hero who deserves our gratitude for his steadfast service fighting the COVID plague.

Captain Obvious @TheFungi669 Donald Trump is responsible for 1M people dying from Covid. Dr. Fauci is responsible for over 300M people not dying from Covid.



Facts are facts. Donald Trump is responsible for 1M people dying from Covid. Dr. Fauci is responsible for over 300M people not dying from Covid.Facts are facts.

Richard Ferrans ☮️ @FerransRichard @__TEAM_USA I had the privilege of working under Dr Fauci for 2 months during my residency. He is by far, the greatest physician scientist of our lifetime. @__TEAM_USA I had the privilege of working under Dr Fauci for 2 months during my residency. He is by far, the greatest physician scientist of our lifetime.

peace1 💙🇺🇸 @peace1 🧵 I don’t think most people realize how incredible a scholar Dr Anthony Fauci is. He has an H-index of 221, (in medicine greater than 50 or above is highly accomplished, > than 100 is extraordinary and > 200 is stratospheric, achieved by less than 100 scholars in the world.). 🧵 I don’t think most people realize how incredible a scholar Dr Anthony Fauci is. He has an H-index of 221, (in medicine greater than 50 or above is highly accomplished, > than 100 is extraordinary and > 200 is stratospheric, achieved by less than 100 scholars in the world.). https://t.co/eGImcaeZPa

TEAM USA 🇺🇸 @__TEAM_USA Anthony Fauci might think resigning will prevent him from being held accountable. It won't. Who wants to see Fauci indicted? Anthony Fauci might think resigning will prevent him from being held accountable. It won't. Who wants to see Fauci indicted?

American Soldier for Christ @johnrackham82 Fauci needs to go to prison. Fauci needs to go to prison.

James Bradley @JamesBradleyCA Fauci should’ve been escorted off the stage in handcuffs. Fauci should’ve been escorted off the stage in handcuffs.😡😡

Mr T @MisterChipT Don’t let Fauci walk away.

He needs to be on trial for crimes against humanity and the American people. Bill Gates also Don’t let Fauci walk away.He needs to be on trial for crimes against humanity and the American people. Bill Gates also https://t.co/PifGBAeUDD

John Collins @Logically_JC Why do Republicans hate Dr. Fauci, when the worst thing he ever did was try to keep them alive? Why do Republicans hate Dr. Fauci, when the worst thing he ever did was try to keep them alive?

Who is Anthony Fauci?

The 81-year-old is an American physician-scientist and immunologist who has served in the public healthcare sector for more than five decades. He has also acted as an advisor to every US president since Ronald Regan. Dr. Anthony has made significant contributions to the fight against HIV and AIDS, Ebola, and other similar health crises.

He became a household name due to his handling of the Covid-19 emergency. The advisor also often outright stated that the American people would have to change their behavior in light of the pandemic. While his blunt assessment led to him being hailed as a hero, several others, especially the right wing, saw him as a villain.

Speaking about the seriousness of the disease and the need to take preventative measures, he stated that he didn't want to see anyone hospitalized or dying due to Covid-19. He added that it didn't matter to him if the person was a "far-right Republican or a far-left Democrat."

During the briefing, he was joined by Dr. Ashish Jha, and they spoke in favor of physicians as a more credible source of information than "some random dude on Twitter."

White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said that Dr. Fauci always "led with the science" and added that the US was "stronger and healthier" due to his leadership.

Fauci also explained that he "will absolutely cooperate fully." in any congressional oversight hearings raised against him.

Poll : 0 votes