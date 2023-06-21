The Randy Rainbow for President Tour 2023-24: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Randy Rainbow announced a new tour, titled The Randy Rainbow for President Tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 11, 2023, to February 3, 2024, in venues across mainland USA. The tour is a sequel to the artist's 2016 presidential election-based satirical comedy tour.

The popular comedian announced the new tour, which will feature him satirizing the US presidential elections of 2024, via a post on his official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing on Ticketmaster ( https://www.ticketmaster.com/randy-rainbow-tickets/artist/2425226) and can be accessed via the code 'Rally.'

General tickets for the tour will be available from June 23, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced yet and they can be purchased via the comedian's official website (https://www.randyrainbow.com/tour).

The Randy Rainbow for President Tour dates and venues

Randy Rainbow worked on a series of satirical videos during the US presidential election in 2016. The satirist focused on Republican candidate Donald Trump after he was nominated as the presidential candidate by the party, and released videos such as Ya Got Trump Trouble! and Donald Trump, Grow Up!, gaining a massive online following.

The satirist is set to bring back his take on the presidential election, with his focus now being on the 2024 election in the upcoming tour. The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

October 11, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre

October 12, 2023 – Mesa, Arizona at Mesa Arts Center

October 13, 2023 – Tucson, Arizona at Fox Theatre

October 14, 2023 – El Cajon, California at The Magnolia

October 19, 2023 – Ridgefield, Connecticut at The Ridgefield Playhouse

October 20, 2023 – Washington, DC at Warner Theatre

October 21, 2023 – Medford, Massachusetts at Chevalier Theatre

October 27, 2023 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

October 28, 2023 – Storrs, Connecticut at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

November 3, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

November 4, 2023 – Ann Arbor, Michigan at Michigan Theater

December 1, 2023 – St. Petersburg, Florida at Mahaffey Theater at Duke Energy Center for the Arts

December 2, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre

December 3, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

December 8, 2023 – Dayton, Ohio at Victoria Theatre

December 9, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Riverside Theater

December 29, 2023 – New York, New York at Beacon Theatre

January 19, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Orpheum Theatre

January 20, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

January 21, 2024 – Santa Rosa, California at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

January 26, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Mirage Theatre

January 27, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at The Chicago Theatre

February 2, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

February 3, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

Tracing Randy Rainbow and his career

The comedian was born in Huntington, New York, and kickstarted his professional journey after he dropped out of community college and began a career in theater. He launched a blog, The Randy Rainbow Bloggity BLAHg-BLAHg, in order to document his experience in the theater industry.

He had his breakthrough with a series of videos featuring fake celebrity dating announcements and video calls. Some of the clips included Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson and Randy Rainbow Calls Lindsay Lohan.

The comedian's show, The Randy Rainbow Show, has been nominated multiple times at the Primetime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series and Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series categories.

