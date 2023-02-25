The Rig season 2 plot, cast, and everything known so far

The Rig, the highly fascinating supernatural thriller Prime Video series, is all set to make a return with its much-awaited season 2, according to a recent press release made by Amazon Prime Video. It was also revealed that shooting for this new season will commence in Edinburgh later in 2023.

David Macpherson acts as the series' creator, while John Strickland serves as its director. It is produced by Wild Mercury Productions. Several cast members of season 1 will be seen in The Rig season 2, including Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, and more.

Ever since news of season 2's arrival was released by Amazon Prime Video, fans have been buzzing with excitement. This is because the previous one ended on such a thrilling note, with Baz sacrificing his own life. Magnus, Rose, and a few others barely made it out alive as a massive tsunami demolished the entire rig.

Without further ado, here's all that's known about the series' second installment ahead of its release on Prime Video.

Learn all about The Rig season 2 before it debuts on Amazon Prime Video

What can be expected from season 2 of The Rig?

Prime Video @PrimeVideo Mystery! Action! Ash? Here's The Rig in 10 seconds. ⏲️ Mystery! Action! Ash? Here's The Rig in 10 seconds. ⏲️ https://t.co/lsf21r3sZk

Although the second season of the thriller series' release date is yet to be disclosed by Amazon Prime Video, its press release has given an official description of the upcoming release, which reads:

"Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them. The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the epic Series One finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed."

Offering more details on what the new season will offer, the description says:

"Series Two of The Rig will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet, all while delivering epic thrills and gripping action for its compelling cast of characters."

martin compston @martin_compston only possible due to the amount of people who watched globally we can’t thank you enough big love to @wildmercury_TV



Can’t wait to get back to Edinburgh and get the boiler suit on, find out where that helicopter went We’re coming back for Series 2only possible due to the amount of people who watched globally we can’t thank you enoughbig love to @primevideouk Can’t wait to get back to Edinburgh and get the boiler suit on, find out where that helicopter went We’re coming back for Series 2 😎👏only possible due to the amount of people who watched globally we can’t thank you enough 🙌 big love to @primevideouk @wildmercury_TV Can’t wait to get back to Edinburgh and get the boiler suit on, find out where that helicopter went 👀❤️ https://t.co/9fRAxVE6CM

By the looks of things, it is quite evident that season 2 will be full of even more deadly and electrifying adventures. In it, the team will be seen struggling to deal with the trauma from season 1's heart-wrenching events. They will face new challenges in a fresh location, which will appear from the dark depths of the ocean world. Thus, without a shred of doubt, the audience is in for an amazing journey.

The Rig season 2 cast list explored

As stated in the Amazon Prime Video press release, many of the actors from season 1 will be seen reprising their characters in the new one. The cast members for it include:

Martin Compston as Fulmer Hamilton

Iain Glen as Magnus MacMillan

Rochenda Sandall as Cat Braithwaite

Mark Addy as David Coake

Owen Teale as Lars Hutton

Molly Vevers as Heather Shaw

Stuart McQuarrie as Colin Murchison

Abraham Popoola as Easter Ayodeji

While talking about the upcoming season, the series' creator, David Macpherson, said:

"It was always my aim to build a story that starts in Scotland but speaks to a global audience about global themes,...I'm looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show's expanding original mythology."

It would indeed be quite intriguing to see what The Rig season 2 has in store for the audience.

