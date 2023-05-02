The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 22 on ABC: Release date, air time, plot, and more

The 22nd episode of The Rookie: Feds season 1 is expected to air on ABC on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The Rookie spinoff follows a similar story, wherein a middle-aged woman finally lands her dream job at the FBI as a special agent.

The show focuses on her tumultuous personal and professional life whilst also depicting the crimes plaguing the city of Los Angeles. It premiered in September last year and has received considerable viewership and critical acclaim. Niecy Nash-Betts portrays the lead role in the show.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 22 will depict how Garza's unit tracks down a missing agent in a desert

A quick 30-second promo for The Rookie: Feds briefly depicts several important events set to unfold in the upcoming episode. Titled Red One, the new episode will focus on how an agent from the internal investigation unit got drugged and buried alive in a secluded desert, following which the Federal Agents, led by Garza, set out to find the officer.

Meanwhile, Simone's highly anticipated 49th birthday party might need to be canceled. Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode reads:

''After an internal investigation unit agent is drugged and buried alive in a desert outside of Vegas, the Feds director enlists Garza's unit to discreetly investigate; Simone's plans for her 49th birthday bash are sidelined.''

Apart from that, more details about the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps by the network. Titled Bloodline, the previous episode focused on a new case taken up by the FBI which seemingly involves a serial killer who's been leaving limbs across various parts of the city.

The episode was a crossover with The Rookie season 5 episode 21 and received critical acclaim, thanks to its strong writing and intriguing plotline. As the show inches towards its conclusion, it'll be interesting to see how the plot pans out this season. As of now, the network is yet to renew or cancel the show.

In brief, about The Rookie: Feds plot and cast

The action crime drama series follows a woman named Simone Clark, who's recruited as a Special Agent at the FBI. The series chronicles her rise to prominence in the FBI as she deals with several complicated cases and dangerous situations. A short synopsis of the show, according to ABC, reads:

''From the executive producers of flagship series "The Rookie" comes "The Rookie: Feds" starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of "The Rookie," where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.''

The show stars Niecy Nash-Betts as protagonist Simone Clark, who's the heart and soul of the series. Nash-Betts is perfectly cast in the role as she brilliantly portrays her character's determination and willpower with stunning ease. Other important cast members include James Lesure, Frankie Faison, and many more.

Don't forget to catch the upcoming episode of The Rookie: Feds season 1 on ABC on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

