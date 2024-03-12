"The selfie king returns": Fans can't get enough of Ke Huy Quan clicking pics with Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, and more

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan made headlines last year for taking selfies with various celebrities at award shows and events. This year, Quan is back with his selfie game as he logged into Instagram to share pictures he took with fellow celebrities at the Oscars. The roster included big names such as Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lawrence, and more at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Reacting to the selfies, one fan commented underneath the post with fire emojis:

"The selfie king returns."

A comment reacting to Ke Huy Quan's post (via Instagram/@kehuyquan)

Ke Huy Quan won the 2023 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Waymond Wang in the film Everything Everywhere All At Once. He returned to the Oscars stage this year on March 10 to present the award in the same category to the 2024 winner, Robert Downey Jr.

Fans love Ke Huy Quan's selfies with their favorite celebrities

Ke Huy Quan is known for his love of taking selfies. During the awards season in 2023, he wasted no opportunity taking multiple selfies featuring numerous A-list celebrities. Sparking headlines, the 52-year-old actor was even called a "superfan" by The Modern Met.

This year was no different, as Ke Huy Quan was ready with his phone to take pictures with almost all the stars he met during the 2024 Oscars ceremony. During a red carpet interview for Entertainment Tonight, Quan revealed that he had a list of celebrities he wanted pictures with. Talking to actress Laverne Cox, he revealed:

"Martin Scorcese. I love Robert Downey Jr., Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling. I mean, I have a whole list... I can't wait to meet them."

Ke Huy Quan finally uploaded the selfies he took that night to his Instagram account on March 11. He made not one, but two separate posts each containing ten pictures with various Hollywood stars. Congratulating the winners, Quan posted the first set with the caption:

"The KENERGY is REAL! So much fun at the Oscars."

The celebrities featured in his selfies were Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, and Anya Taylor Joy, among others. In his second post, featuring the likes of Martin Scorsese, Roger Federer, and Greta Gerwig, Quan accompanied his caption with a cheeky emoji:

"I know you're not here for my captions. Here's the second set of selfies."

In a post made in March 2023, Quan admitted that he loved collecting pictures with fellow celebrities. Posting a series of selfies he took with stars such as Jenna Ortega and Austin Butler, he wrote in the caption:

"I have a nephew who loves to collect Pokémon cards. Me? I feel so blessed to be able to collect celebrity selfies."

The new Instagram posts garnered several comments from fans such as, "Bro has the best selfies," and "Your selfies are the best part of any awards show." Many even took to X to express their reactions to the selfies.

In other news, Ke Huy Quan is currently making headlines for his interaction with Robert Downey Jr. at the Oscars stage. The Oppenheimer actor was accused of being racist and rebuffing Quan while receiving his Best Supporting Actor trophy from him.

Meanwhile, Quan stars as Han in the new movie Kung Fu Panda 4. The film released on March 8, 2024, to positive reviews and is currently running in theaters worldwide.