"I'm just Ken" - Roger Federer jokes about Oscars appearance with wife Mirka; has reunion with Ana Ivanovic & husband Bastian Schweinsteiger

Roger Federer joked about his appearance at the 96th Academy Awards alongside his wife Mirka. He also reunited with former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic and her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Federer recently visited California to announce the location for the 2025 Laver Cup. It will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, which is the home of the NBA team Golden State Warriors. The 42-year-old extended his stay in California to visit the Oscars.

The 96th Academy Awards was held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Federer attended the event with his wife Mirka where he donned a stylish white suit and black pants, paired with black sunglasses, and a black pair of shoes. The 20-time Major champion completed his look for the event with the 2023 Rolex 'Le Mans' Daytona.

Mirka also matched her husband's look by going for the black and white combination. She donned a black dress with white collars and sleeves and completed her look with silver accessories and heels.

Roger Federer took to Instagram to share a few photos from the occasion and jokingly called himself 'Ken' (from the movie Barbie) in the caption.

"I’m just Ken," he wrote.

The Swiss also reunited with former tennis player Ana Ivanovic and her husband, former star footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger at the event. The two couples were seated beside each other. Ivanovic shared some of her highlights from the night on Instagram Stories which included photos with the eight-time Wimbledon champion and Mirka.

Roger Federer discusses reason behind attending Oscars 2024

Roger Federer's appearance at the 2024 Oscars marked his second one at the prestigious awards ceremony, having attended the event back in 2016 when he infamously did a shot of tequila on the red carpet.

Federer mentioned that he received an invitation to the Oscars, which is uncommon for him due to his usual commitments around that time. Considering this, he decided to take the opportunity to attend the event with his wife and enjoy the experience of being surrounded by celebrities.

"I was invited, and usually I had many things to do around that date, so I told myself, why not spend the night at the Oscars with my wife and see the stars?" Federer told the media.

Federer retired from tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup, with his final professional match taking place at the event alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal. They teamed up to play doubles.

