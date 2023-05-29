“The shark head”: BTS’ V’s fans take notice of the eccentric home decor item in a new Instagram story shared by the singer

BTS’ V returned from his recent work trip to France, where he attended multiple events on behalf of the French luxury brand CELINE, including a charity-cum-birthday dinner at supermodel Naomi Campbell’s invitation. The Sweet Night singer returned to Korea on May 28 and, within a couple of hours, fed ARMYs with fresh content.

BTS’ V shared a sweet Instagram story featuring his beloved pet dog, Yeontan. In the video, Yeontan can be seen staring at the Sweet Night singer with the song Motion Sickness by Phoebe Bridgers playing in the background. However, fans noticed another odd aspect of his house, and it soon became a topic of online discussion.

V STREAM 💜 (TAE CREW) @tetestream_ The Global IT Dog Yeontan on Kim Taehyung's latest IG Story.



The Global IT Dog Yeontan on Kim Taehyung's latest IG Story.https://t.co/IvDzrhozoj

"The shark head," @hobiglitters wrote, accompanied by a crying emoticon, pointing to the eccentric home decor at his place.

BTS’ V’s fans joke that the singer’s quirky home decor choices are inspired by leader RM

cestlavie_90⁷💜 @cestlavie9090



Designer Toys by artist duo Coarse

false friends "hide and seek"



Interesting to see Taehyung has similar taste with Namjoon 🥲 twitter.com/btsinthemoment… 윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment



[ motion sickness by phoebe bridgers [thv] instagram storymotion sickness by phoebe bridgers open.spotify.com/track/25Syi9wn… [thv] instagram story [🔗 motion sickness by phoebe bridgers open.spotify.com/track/25Syi9wn…] https://t.co/8kE0lg0H5c Taehyung's collectionDesigner Toys by artist duo Coarsefalse friends "hide and seek"Interesting to see Taehyung has similar taste with Namjoon 🥲 Taehyung's collectionDesigner Toys by artist duo Coarsefalse friends "hide and seek"Interesting to see Taehyung has similar taste with Namjoon 🥲💜 twitter.com/btsinthemoment… https://t.co/eaaoWG85Uj

Although BTS’ V’s fans adore Yeontan, they couldn’t help but notice the quirky home decor item - an oversized shark head. Despite the shark head not being in focus, fans zoomed in on it via the brief Instagram story available to check its details. ARMYs joked that the Singularity singer was inspired by his bandmate and BTS leader RM, known for his eclectic taste in home decor and interior design items, and had made similar observations about his home.

Quick-witted ARMYs even did a quick Google search to find out more about the oversized shark piece. Based on the information available, it is a Jaws (Coarse) 2008 edition in a painted cast vinyl of 15 X 4 X 11 inches, or 38.1 X 10.2 X 27.9 cm, and produced by the talented artist duo Coarse in Hong Kong. Although the price is not listed, it is an expensive art piece.

Interestingly, leader RM met Coarse a couple of years ago and even posed with their shark head art piece. The artist thanked him for visiting their studio and praised his impeccable taste in art. Fans believe leader RM inspired BTS’ V to purchase this particular art piece.

Zein⁷ @_borahae_bitch_ @knjgIoss He's better than me cause,If i see it in the dark on the way to the toilet in the middle of the night, I'm pissing right then, and there @knjgIoss He's better than me cause,If i see it in the dark on the way to the toilet in the middle of the night, I'm pissing right then, and there https://t.co/uAxqLmrxhW

OT7cool🌟 @HYYH_inu13 @knjgIoss You will not be bored while charging your phone at his house. The place that he lives in is a sight to behold ㅋㅋㅋ @knjgIoss You will not be bored while charging your phone at his house. The place that he lives in is a sight to behold ㅋㅋㅋ

ali⁷ | # 1 closer edit dealer @blue_and_tae i think taehyung’s house is not the kind of place you want you wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom i think taehyung’s house is not the kind of place you want you wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom https://t.co/YEDWpqNH4d

apobangpo⁷ @jimincalico_cat @cestlavie9090 I think tae buys everything that Namjoon likes🤭 @cestlavie9090 I think tae buys everything that Namjoon likes🤭

SF Seaside ARMY💜 @SFSeasideARMY @knjgIoss Am I the only one who noticed the Calder on the table? Like . . . Excuse me??? Guess NJ is not the only art collector. @knjgIoss Am I the only one who noticed the Calder on the table? Like . . . Excuse me??? Guess NJ is not the only art collector.

moto1279 @Moto1279I @knjgIoss He’s so eccentric, ilove it! His taste of art is truly expensive and fun. It is so him honestly. @knjgIoss He’s so eccentric, ilove it! His taste of art is truly expensive and fun. It is so him honestly.

ARMYs noticed that the eclectic shark head isn't the only quirky home decor item he possesses. BTS’ V boasts an enviable collection of interesting interior decor items. The Sweet Night singer owns a chair in the shape of a bum, a nose booger tissue dispenser, a VOLTA Stabile (Paris 35) inspired by Alexander Calder, a Five-nights-at-Freddy's-Chucky-doll-muppet, and a Mickey Mouse statue, amongst other things.

ARMYs joked that the Sweet Night singer’s home is a haunted museum in itself and that they would be scared to be left alone in his house with all the eclectic artifacts, but praised him for his impeccable and interesting taste in design.

He also shared several intimate and unseen images from his recent trip to France, showing off his handsome visuals in a bunch of photos for fans. BTS’ V shared pictures from his travel, his outfits, France’s scenic views, and what he did in his downtime.

BTS’ V reveals his life is perfect because of ARMYs

Nataliya ◡̈ ᴵ♡ᵁ ᶦᵗ'ˢ ˢᵒ ᵉᵃˢʸ @TataLovesArt2 Taehyung replied to the post on Weverse "My life is more complete because I have you" by saying:



"I have ARMY in my life, it's perfect."



This is Kim Taehyung, our Tae!! Taehyung replied to the post on Weverse "My life is more complete because I have you" by saying:"I have ARMY in my life, it's perfect."This is Kim Taehyung, our Tae!! https://t.co/KC5X5dGnga

BTS’ V hosted a brief Weverse live this morning, where he didn’t speak much but instead showed off his handsome visuals. Dressed in a simple cream-colored sleeveless Ganji with his hair tousled and bare-faced visuals. He didn’t speak much and instead switched to using the Weverse app.

He answered some random fan questions, including an ARMY’s comment when they said their life was perfect because they had him. To this, the Sweet Night singer replied that his life is perfect because he has ARMYs, earning praise from fans.

He also shared that he is tired after his hectic trip to Paris and will eat Makguksu (Korean Buckwheat noodles).

Notably, the singer returned to Korea late on May 27 after a two-week-long trip to Paris.

Poll : 0 votes