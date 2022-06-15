The Smile North American Tour 2022: Presale, tickets, dates and more

English rock band The Smile is hitting the road this November for their North America tour. It will begin on November 14 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Rhode Island, and the band will make stops in Boston, Brooklyn, New York, and Washington, among other cities before. They will wrap up the tour on December 21 in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium.

The band recently released their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, and is currently on their European tour.

Tickets for The Smile tour will be available starting 10.00 am PT on June 17, 2022. A presale will begin on June 15 at 10.00 am PT via Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. fan club.

The Smile 2022 tour dates

November 14 – Providence, RI at Veterans Memorial Auditorium

November 16 – Boston, MA at Roadrunner

November 18 – Brooklyn, NY at Kings Theatre

November 20 – New York, NY at Hammerstein Ballroom

November 23 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

November 25 – Montreal, QC at MTELUS

November 26 – Toronto, ON at Massey Hall

November 28 – Detroit. MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

November 29 – Milwaukee, WI at Riverside Theater

December 01 – Chicago, IL at Riviera Theatre

December 03 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

December 04 – Atlanta. GA at The Eastern

December 06 – New Orleans, LA at Orpheum Theatre

December 08 – Dallas, TX at The Factory in Deep Ellum

December 10 – Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom

December 14 – Portland, OR at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

December 16 – Seattle, WA at WaMu Theater

December 18 – San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

December 21 – Los Angeles, CA at Shrine Auditorium

More about The Smile

The band during a performance. (Image via Facebook / The Smile)

The Smile began as a side project for Radiohead members Thom Yorke (vocals, guitar, bass, keys) and Jonny Greenwood (guitar, bass, keys), in collaboration with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner.

However, things became serious as the band launched their debut album, titled A Light For Attracting Attention, in May 2022. Produced by Radiohead's longtime producer, Nigel Godrich, they are touring as a full-time band at the moment. Their debut performance was at the Glastonbury Festival in May 2021.

In a statement, Johnny Greenwood said that The Smile originated from his desire to work with Thom Yorke during the COVID-19 lockdown. He said:

"We didn't have much time, but we just wanted to finish some songs together. It's been very stop-start, but it's felt a happy way to make music."

The band released their debut single You Will Never Work in Television Again on streaming platforms on 5 January 2022. Their next single, The Smoke, released on January 27, and it was backed by a video created by director Mark Jenkin. Skrting on the Surface, their third single, became public on March 17, and Pana-vision, their fourth single, was released on April 3 alongside an animated video that featured artwork by Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood.

Their sixth single,Thin Thing, was released on May 9 with a music video, while the the band's debut album launched on May 22. Their international tour was announced soon after.

